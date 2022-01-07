Google Chrome Rival Brave reports another big jump for the user





Brave, a Chromium-based, privacy-focused browser, currently has 50 million monthly active users.

That total means that the number of users has more than doubled from 24 million at the end of 2020.

To see the Brave milestone, Google has billions of active users on Chrome, Android, iOS and Windows.

Nonetheless, Brave has grown from a user base of 1.2 million in 2017 after it was released in 2016. Browser version 1.0 was released in November 2019.

The main marketing to people is not to sell targeted ads, but to attract attention through cryptocurrencies. Brave gives users the option to display ads in exchange for their cryptocurrency, the Basic Attention Token (BAT).

Brave argues that people want a private browser with tools that free the internet from advertising sponsors funding Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Privacy has become a competitive differentiator among browser makers. Most browser makers use Google’s open source Chromium project for products such as Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Vivaldi.

Brave has launched a new search engine, but privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has recently launched its own browser.

Brave claims that there were 2.3 billion queries on search engines between June and December 2021. Brave does not share revenue details, but claims that BAT’s revenue has quadrupled in the last 12 months and is currently used by 8 million people. Earn BAT with Brave Wards.

We also have home brand customers such as Ford, PayPal, Toyota, Mastercard, Intel, Crocs, BMW, Keurig, American Express, Budweiser, Walmart, Amazon, The Home Depot, and our major crypto clients Binance, Coinbase, Crypto.com, eToro, Gemini, and Solana.

Brendan Eich, Brave’s chef and co-founder, said:

“We have succeeded in expanding our product range and ecosystem by working with partners who share a web vision free from Big Tech’s shackles. Incredible among users, creators and communities. There was a lot of reaction. In 2022, we will double this growth again, rewarding instead of punishing with tracking, and seeking more privacy-conscious web browsing methods that will help create directly to support creators. Engage with the user. “

