The Italian Mafia boss during the murder was arrested by police after Google Street View confirmed investigators’ suspicions that he was hiding in Spain, where he was working as a grocery store under a fake name.

One of Italy’s most notorious fugitives, Gioacchino Gammino, 61, is in a Google Street View vehicle 20 in a Google Street View vehicle while chatting with another man in front of a grocery store in Galapagar, a suburb of Madrid. Taken a year later.

Investigators have already suspected that Gamino lives in Spain. He was arrested in 1998 before escaping from prison in 2002, but said Google images of him and Elf Elt Demanu, or another man in front of Manu’s garden, are fruit. The vegetable shop was close enough to justify further investigation.

As a result, a picture of Gammino named Manuel was found on the website of “La Cocina de Manu”, which is currently non-functional, or on the website of the nearby restaurant, Manu’s Kitchen. From there the police had little trouble finding the 61-year-old.

“How did you find me? I haven’t called my family for 10 years!” Gamino, who was also a chef, was reported to have told the arrested police officer.

Palermo’s prosecutor Francesco Lo Voy told the Guardian that Google Maps and Street View could almost immediately see the lead in Gamino’s position, but that in itself did not lead to his discovery.

“I’m not spending my days walking on Google Maps to find fugitives,” he said. “Many long surveys have been done so far, which have led us to Spain. Google Maps has helped us confirm the survey and it’s going well.”

Born in Sicily, Gamino was accused of killing a rival member of the Sicilian Lacosanostra Mafia during a local gang war in 1984, arrested in Barcelona in 1998 and sent to Italy for life imprisonment. I did. He escaped while filming a movie in prison in 2002 and was free to spend the next 20 years before being arrested last month.

Last August, Domenico Pavilianity, 60, a former “boss boss” of Ndrangheta, the world’s most powerful mafia clan based in Calabria, was also accidentally released from an Italian prison. He was arrested in Madrid two years later.

