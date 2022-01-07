Google is paying Apple not to get involved in the search business, the report says





Apple has reportedly agreed with Google not to be involved in the search engine business, which will allow Google to maintain its status quo in the market.

Highlights Google doesn’t want Apple to get involved in the search engine business. Google is reported to have agreed to share profits with Apple. Apple is reported to receive an estimated $ 8-12 billion annually from Google for the same purpose.

The new class action has revealed that Apple has agreed with Google that it will not be involved in the search engine business and that its device will continue to offer Google as Safari’s default option.

Proceedings against both Apple and Google allege that these tech companies have non-compete obligations with respect to search engine businesses that violate US antitrust laws. The exact amount Google will pay Apple is unknown, but the proceedings claim it will pay billions of dollars on an annual basis. According to The New York Times’ 2020 report, Apple receives an estimated $ 8-12 billion annually from Google for the same purpose.

The proceedings suggest that software giants do not want major competitors to enter the search business market. Android phones are already shipped with Google, and Apple devices offer the same, so Google gets a huge amount of search traffic. Therefore, the company will get more ads and place them in front of more audiences. And many people usually don’t change the default search engine they get on their devices, which Google knows. This explains why Google is spending so much money to maintain the status quo of the market.

The proceedings have been filed in a California court, claiming that Google even agreed to share the profits it made in the business, and Apple agreed to give preferential treatment to devices such as the iPhone and iPad in return. There is.

The agreement between these two tech companies even claims to include plans to curb small competitors and buy real and potential competitors. The complaint also states, “Standard Oil companies are Exxon, Mobile, Conoco, Amoco, Sohio, Chevron, and others.”

MacRumors reported that the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority calls the deal “barriers to entry and expansion” for other competitors who are also involved in the search engine business. Following this, Apple and Google may claim that users are free to choose other search engines in Safari. These include Microsoft’s Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and more.

