The best laptop of CES2022

Last year’s CES, held remotely in January 2021, was a surprisingly good year to experience the new laptop. Everyone knew that the show wouldn’t happen directly, so most PC makers sent new laptop samples for my team to try. For CES 2022, the situation at Omicron is changing so rapidly that many companies (and the media) have decided not to attend directly at a relatively late time of the day. So, the impression of the most interesting and innovative laptops of the year is primarily based on specifications and promises, not actual time. There are exceptions.

With that in mind, there are some big themes for laptops scheduled for 2022, and some models that stand out as potentially great. Full HD (1080p) webcams are finally on the rise to improve video conferencing at home. There are many other gaming laptops with AMD. The secondary screen is back at bat on the next turn. And for devices that don’t look or feel like gaming PCs, better GPUs are emerging.

Talking to my CNET colleagues Josh Goldman and Lori Grunin, these are the laptops and hybrids we thought were the best of the CES2022.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dan Ackerman / CNET

The Dell XPS 13 is one of my go-to premium laptops because of its excellent design, decent specs, and price at the same stadium as the MacBook Air. The new premium version, called the XPS 13 Plus, leans towards a “minimalist and modern” look. There is no identifiable touchpad, there is a piece of glass along the front. Instead of physical function keys, there is a touch control strip that allows you to switch between the Fn key and the media control key. I have withheld judgment on both of them. It looks cool, but it may not be practical. More importantly, the display can support up to 4K OLED screens and 28 watts of Intel processors from the 15 watt CPUs of other XPS 13 laptops. Find out more about the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

HP

The Dragonfly line is a laptop poster child designed by combining a hotel or hot desk with remote work. A Windows version called the Elite Dragonfly G3 adds an optional 3,000×2,000 pixel OLED screen in addition to a 5-megapixel webcam with automatic frames and other improvements for conferencing and collaboration. But I’m more interested in the Chrome OS version. This is a rare premium business Chromebook. It has a similar design, but it’s a two-in-one rather than a clamshell. It’s also the first Chromebook with a tactile touchpad and the first Chromebook with Intel’s vPro platform. It is used by IT departments to set up and maintain systems remotely. Find out more about HP Dragonfly.

Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Dell

While the new sleek little cousin x14 may be more eye-catching, the m17 R5 Ryzen Edition is included in all the latest AMD technologies, including AMD’s new top-end processors, the Ryzen 9 6980 HX CPU and the RX 6850M XT GPU. I am. That means taking advantage of all the new battery-saving and power-optimized architectures with the new 5nm Ryzen and Radeon parts introduced by AMD. This makes the m17 one of the first 17-inch gaming laptops that could actually achieve adequate battery life. In addition to powerful game performance. Find out more about Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus

Asus debuted the Flow X13 Convertible Laptop and its portable external XG mobile GPU / USB hub last year. This year, we’re getting a 13-inch removable (ie tablet and keyboard), younger sibling, the Flow Z13, which also works with portable graphics systems. Like the X13, it’s a bit better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti integrated with the relatively powerful Intel Core i7-12700H gaming CPU, so you can enjoy the game without actually connecting to the game. eGPU. However, the eGPU is small and light, so it’s easy to tote. Series power will be added on the RTX 3080 or soon the AMD Radeon RX 6850M. I think the tablet is a more attractive proposal than the convertible, but the fact that Asus downplays stylus support makes me wonder if it’s as useful as I’d like to work with graphics. Find out more about Asus ROG Flow Z13.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16

Lenovo

The ThinkPad business laptop line is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. ThinkPad isn’t a black-box laptop decades ago, but most laptops don’t look that different. The new Z-series ThinkPad (available in 13-inch and 16-inch sizes) does things with a body made of gray or black recycled aluminum with bronze or gray accents, or recycled black vegan leather on the lid. Shake a little. More importantly, these show all the other trends seen at CES this year. A 16:10 OLED display, a full HD webcam with IR for face recognition, and even a tactile touchpad. AMD’s new Ryzen Pro 6000 processor, announced at CES, is also available. Find out more about the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16.

Asus ROG SE Duo 16

Asus

Asus will not fail to unveil some extraordinary devices at CES, such as the next dual-screen Republic of Gamers Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop. This is a sophisticated version of the company’s Duo 15, with a 16-inch main display and a 14-inch secondary 4K touch panel that pops up from the top of the keyboard when you lift the keyboard lid. Asus offers two main screen options, including a dedicated dual spec panel that can be used at a refresh rate of 120Hz at 4K or 240Hz at 1080p. It also includes the latest AMD and Nvidia components for best performance. Find out more about Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

Honorable Mention Alienware x14

Alienware’s new screen size, only 14.5mm thick. It’s one of the CES 2022 laptops we’ve seen in person, supporting up to Nvidia RTX 3060 GPUs, supporting Nvidia Advanced Optimus, and having a 144Hz Full HD screen, but heavier than it looks. It’s 4 pounds. Find out more about Alienware x14.

Asus Zenbook 17 fold

You have to look at it to believe it, but on paper, the idea of ​​a 17-inch flexible display sounds cool. Two years ago, folding laptop screens was all the rage, but since then, only one or two have actually hit the market. Find out more about Asus Zenbook 17 Fold.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Yoga Line was first introduced 10 years ago and eventually established the convertible two-in-one laptop design adopted by most PC manufacturers. Lenovo announced the 7th generation of the Yoga9 series at CES2022. This is the premium two-in-one I expect. The body has been redesigned and a new line of shortcut function keys has been added to make it easier to use 9i for hybrid work and learning. However, although I like the Yoga 9i, the Yoga 7i has also been updated and I especially recommend the new 16-inch size. Find out more about Lenovo Yoga 9i and 7i.

Acer Swift X

The most striking thing about the new 14-inch Swift X (and last year’s model) is that it’s thin, weighs over 3 pounds, and has individual graphics. And it’s a chip with some pop on it: Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Acer has also added a 12th generation Intel Core processor, switching from 1080p 16: 9 widescreen to a 2,240×1,400 pixel display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Acer has also added a 16-inch size to the line that uses Intel’s new Arc discrete graphics announced at CES2022. Find out more about the 14-inch and 16-inch Acer Swift X.

