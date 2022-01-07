It’s time for Google to pay: Sonos wins patent dispute





The European Parliament Committee on International Trade (ITC) ruled against Google in a patent dispute with Sonos on Thursday, finding that Google infringes five valid patents belonging to a small audio company. .. The Commission ordered a ban on the import of Google products that violate patents, and ruled that Google should stop selling already imported patent infringing products.

This ruling could affect a wide range of products with specific audio capabilities, such as Nest Hub, Nest Wi-Fi points, and Pixel smartphones. Google has suggested that the ban does not affect the sale or import of the product. However, Sonos lawyers called the proceeding a “total victory” for Sonos and revealed that Google expects Google to begin paying royalties for the use of patented technology. did.

“Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import ban,” Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazaro said in a statement. “But Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, but the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage is still incurred. Other companies are already doing it-paying fair royalties for the technology it abuses. “

Google said it did not expect this ruling to affect the ability to import or sell products, given the ITC’s approval of the modified product design.

Still, Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement, “We will call for further review and protect ourselves from Sonos’ frivolous claims about our partnership and intellectual property.” ..

Google intends to appeal the decision, but the ban will come into effect within 60 days. The Biden administration can also choose to intervene.

Specifically, the ITC ruling states that Google violated the 1930 Customs Act when it imported into the United States and sold certain audio players and controllers, and their respective components.

Sonos first filed a proceeding against Google in the federal court system in January 2020. The patents in question cover technologies related to home audio system setup, multiple speaker synchronization, independent volume control for different speakers, and speaker stereo pairing.

Sonos was a pioneer in network audio, but its speakers have been overshadowed by Google Home and Amazon Echo in recent years. Google and Amazon were able to offer smart speakers at a fraction of the cost of Sonos speakers, flooding the market with devices as a way to get customers into their digital ecosystem.

Sonos complained to the ITC and filed a proceeding against Google in the federal district court, whose CEO Patrick Spence testified to Google in front of the US House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

Meanwhile, Google has countered Sonos.

