Want to work with global innovation leaders in disruptive technology





Conversation with Earning Khao, Director of Evonik Venture Capital Investment in China Asia Pacific

A company’s agile structure relies on building a network of scientific advisors and venture partners to accelerate innovation and potential. To achieve this, venture capitalists assist healthcare and biopharmacy companies at all stages of development, including early-stage design of the company, inspiring innovative technologies, and driving business growth. Erning Cao, Investment Director of Evonik Venture Capital (Shanghai, China), has insights into strategic venture capital investment towards innovative business models in the APAC healthcare industry that promote sustainable and ethical practices in the region. Sharing.

How do you define a growth-driven investment strategy that fosters innovative start-ups and technologies in key APAC markets?

Asia is a sweet spot for businesses and investors alike. However, growth opportunities within the startup ecosystem also mean that there can be no one-size-fits-all investment strategy. Investors must be able to coordinate their strategies across specific start-ups, technologies and even countries. For example, in Southeast Asia, most ecosystems are still in the early stages of development, but countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are already in the next stage given their scale and rapid development. Singapore, in particular, has become a true leader in the region with its government support policies and dedicated programs that contribute to the success of the startup ecosystem. Asia boasts a large growth share in disruptive areas such as layered modeling, sustainable nutrition and health tech solutions. Every investment is a new opportunity for collaboration and breakthroughs. Evonik Venture Capital has already made a total of eight direct and fund investments in Asia since 2018.

How does Evonik assess market dynamics and operational growth in Asian biomedical research and development and early-stage corporate investment allocation?

Biomedical funding is increasing throughout Asia. Countries such as Japan and China continue to report high levels of growth of up to 33 percent. Given the high level of growth, coupled with a strong commitment to life sciences (including biomedicine) research and funding from various Asian governments such as Singapore, we are convinced that the region’s industry has great potential. doing. It is also important to have a deep understanding of the region and the regulatory environment in the region, engage in research and development, and focus on the specific needs of the market. More importantly, start-ups in this area can confuse the industry, as we know today. At Evonik, we have focused our venture capital investment in innovation growth areas, from additive manufacturing to healthcare solutions to sustainable nutrition. This includes emerging technologies leading biotechnology, sustainable ethical R & D practices. For 2022, push the boundaries and work with global innovation leaders using disruptive technologies across MedTech, climate technology and sustainability initiatives to make a positive difference in life. Evonik’s investment strategy remains fixed on three pillars: sustainability, growth and profitability, and platform technology. Evonik will continue to focus next year on key innovation growth areas that span advanced food ingredients, cosmetic solutions, membranes and healthcare solutions. We aim for next-generation or sustainable solutions that account for at least 35% of our portfolio products and investments.

How do you anticipate investment scenarios in APAC for sustainable life sciences business models while promoting ethical R & D practices?

As Asia is a diverse region with different demographics, regulatory environments and biopharmacy needs, the market potential here is growing rapidly, with an estimated $ 4.25 billion as of 2021. Biopharmacy Market – For example, entrepreneurs are shifting their R & D focus to develop and commercialize new technologies that can address the health challenges facing the industry. In recent years, more and more companies are focusing on sustainability and ethical R & D within the industry, and consumer tastes are increasing. For example, more than 40 countries, including Australia and India, have passed laws that limit or ban animal testing. The European Union has banned such tests since 2004. These regulations are emerging as start-ups and companies investing in next-generation technologies for sustainable and ethical R & D practices, such as alternatives to animal testing methods in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Evonik is aware of these evolving preferences and strongly believes that it is necessary to invest in and accelerate the development of such technologies in order to support research and development in a sustainable manner. This has led to investments in companies such as Revivo BioSystems, a Singaporean company that developed Organ-on-a-chip systems as an alternative to animal testing. This is an example of our goal of supporting new sustainability technologies. Revivo is accelerating the development and commercialization of Organ-on-a-chip systems with the goal of providing a reliable and cost-effective alternative to animal testing. Similarly, we have invested in modern meadows. This is a startup that sustainably produces leather-inspired bioprocessed materials and eliminates the need for animal skins. As countries move towards stronger ethical R & D regulations and practices, investors are asking not only what innovation is, but how these technologies affect society at every stage of the industry and its “life.” You need to understand if you can contribute to.

What are your thoughts on concerns about capital investment, allocation, and deployment in the underserved ASEAN region?

Looking at overall healthcare investment in ASEAN, growth and maturity over the past year has varied from country to country. For example, Singapore and Indonesia are ahead of ASEAN countries in attracting investment in health care and health tech with the support of government agencies. Meanwhile, the Philippines and Thailand are lagging behind in their digital healthcare efforts, with high levels of fragmentation lagging behind in both the public and private healthcare sectors. Given COVID-19, healthcare is now seen as a new defense for many countries throughout ASEAN. What we are starting to see is that more investors will intervene in the early stages of startup development to further increase quotas even in poorly serviced areas. Indeed, it is the investors who can identify the long-term effects of a pandemic that will attract investors in healthcare private-equity funds. That said, there are certain factors that business leaders need to consider before investing in health care. One challenge is the lack of research when choosing an investment. Several factors that need to be considered when assessing whether a startup is worth investing in are the quality of basic research, management skills, the company’s financial strength, and future commercialization in terms of long-term planning. Possibility included.

How important is it to build a strategic alliance through public-private partnerships to enhance the financing ecosphere of the Asian biopharmaceutical sector?

In the field of biopharmaceuticals and medical innovation, it can be difficult to put new ideas and technologies into practice. It’s, of course, a highly regulated domain, expensive, and consistently showing high turnover. These issues can be addressed with stronger cooperation between private and public stakeholders. Public-private partnerships are healthier by sharing risks and costs, accelerating development paths, and generally focusing on areas where there are significant unmet medical needs and progress has significant value to society. And can radically change the way science progresses. Collaboration among stakeholders, such as healthcare professionals and industry partners, is essential to provide rapid access to promising healthcare interventions while protecting the sustainability of healthcare systems and innovations in life sciences. Government agencies can also encourage innovation and R & D by ensuring that a transparent and clear framework is in place. This transparency encourages entrepreneurs to participate in discussions.

Hithaishi C Bhaskar

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biospectrumasia.com/news/28/19557/we-want-to-work-with-global-innovation-leaders-in-disruptive-technologies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos