Death Star: For the first time in the universe, scientists observe just before the red supergiant explodes.





It’s much easier for scientists to see the annoying aftermath of a stellar explosion than to see the prelude of a drama.

But in the end, astronomers were able to observe the red giant as it “passed through a supernova,” as the exploding star was called. Using a Hawaiian telescope, a team of scientists collected observations of red supergiants in the summer of 2020. Look at the same star dying in a supernova called (SN) 2020tlf in September. The most intriguing of that type of “supergiant.”

Win Jacobson Galan, a research fellow at the University of California, Berkeley’s Graduate School of Astronomy and the lead author of a new study reporting the results, said: In a statement from the Keck Observatory where the team gathered observations. “For the first time, I saw a red supergiant explode!”

Supernova Photo: Amazing Image of Star Explosion

Depiction of last year’s red supergiant artist before the explosion. (Image credit: WM Keck Observatory / Adam Makarenko)

According to the statement, the exploding star was a red supergiant located in the NGC5731 galaxy, which contains about 10 times the mass of the Sun and is about 120 million light-years away from Earth.

In a new study, astronomers summarized observations of the region, including supernovae from numerous telescopes, beginning in January 2020 and lasting almost a year after the explosion. (The Neil Gerelswift Observatory in NASA’s orbit joined the work after the star boom.)

Taken along with some archive observations, all that information tells scientists what the neighborhood looks like, how the stars behaved on their last day, and how the supernova itself unfolds. It gave me a sense of what I did.

Of particular interest to astronomers is the observations of stars collected within the last four months before the supernova, which showed extra light in this area. Previous observations have given no hint that the red supergiant will behave differently before it explodes. The activity of SN 2020tlf suggests that some of these stars may give a warning signal.

“It’s like watching a time bomb,” said Raffaella Margutti, senior author of the study, also an astronomer at the University of California, Berkeley, in the same statement. “I have never seen such a violent activity when I see a red supergiant emitting such a luminescence, collapsing and burning.”

Astronomers want to discover more pre-eruptions of red supergiants in order to better understand the last days leading up to the supernova event.

“I’m most excited about all the new” unknowns “unleashed by this discovery,” said Jacobson Galan. “Detecting more events like SN2020tlf has dramatically influenced how we define the last moon of stellar evolution, how giant stars make the last moments of their lives. Connect observers and theorists to solve the mystery of spending time in. “

The new study was published in The Astrophysical Journal on Thursday (January 6th).

