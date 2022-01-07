TCL’s new 6-series mini LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TV at a new low of $ 300 off





Best Buy is currently offering the new TCL6 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $ 999.99. With a typical $ 1,300 price tag, today’s offer offers a new record low of $ 300, while surpassing previous mention by $ 200. This is also one of the first overall price cuts we have seen. As one of TCL’s latest TVs, the new 6-series features a 65-inch 4K QLED Mini-LED panel, backed by a native 120Hz variable refresh rate, vibrant color and dark black contrast. Equipped with 240 dimming zones to enhance. In addition to the smart aspects of its feature set, Google TV Headlines for accessing all your favorite streaming services. And to complete the package, we’re considering a single HDMI 2.1 port with three standard inputs, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more. Dive into a hands-on review of first impressions to find a better idea of ​​what to expect, then proceed below to find out more.

Update 1/6 @ 4:59 PM: Amazon is offering the Hisense ULED Quantum Dot QLED 4K 50-inch Smart UHD TV for $ 399. The included Amazon Gift Card is $ 100. The TV itself is still getting normal rates, but the $ 100 bonus gift card is one of the best values ​​I’ve ever seen.

If taking a 65-inch panel home is a bit too big for a home theater, Best Buy will also sell the latest 55-inch model TCL6 series QLED 4KTV. The price has now been reduced to $ 699.99, which is expected to save $ 250 from today’s regular price tag, demonstrating an unprecedented low price. Equipped with the same Mini-LED technology as above, this Google TV offers many of the same feature sets in smaller packages.

To conclude the home theater upgrade upgrade, I was tracking the worst pair ever on the Philips Hueplay Smart Gradient TV Lightstrip. Compatible with either 65-inch or 55-inch models, these start at $ 215 and save as much as $ 40.

Features of TCL6 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV:

The CLs 6 Series combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology with a bold matte metal design for a great TV experience. The combination of QuantumDot technology and HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision improves brightness and contrast for a full palette of colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to create an impressive contrast between bright and dark areas. The 6-series model AiPQ engine uses machine learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast and clarity while monitoring an unmatched 4K HDR experience.

