OnePlus 10 Pro includes triple rear camera and updated software





OnePlus focuses on camera specifications and shares some details about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. If you were expecting a lot of hardware upgrades from this second generation partnership with Hasselblad, you would have to wait, except for the new UltraWide. These updates are primarily software-based.

To summarize some of the basic camera specifications we learned earlier this week, the OnePlus 10 offers the same 48-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telescopic triple rear cameras as last year. To do. There is a 32 megapixel front camera. This is a significant resolution improvement from the 9 and 9 Pros 16 megapixel selfie cameras.

A notable update is the addition of a shooting mode called RAW Plus. It combines the benefits of calculated photography and RAW image capture, similar to the Apples Pro RAW format. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro offered traditional RAW modes, which is a great improvement for anyone who wants to tinker with data-rich RAW files while maintaining the advanced image processing that smartphone cameras are good at.

The updated Hasselblad Pro mode allows you to use all three rear cameras to control exposure settings and shoot 12-bit RAW files. We really liked the intuitive pro mode of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, so we were keen to check out the latest version. There is also a new manual video recording mode called Movie Mode. It provides ISO and shutter speed control, as well as access to a LOG shooting format suitable for color grading after capture.

The 9 and 9 Pro cameras feature Hasselblad color tuning, and OnePlus continues to devote itself to that aspect of the partnership. This iteration combines a unique (Oppos-specific) Billion Color Solution with Hasselblads color science to bring 10-bit color to each of the three rear-camera phones. This will smooth out the color gradients in the image when you view the image on a screen that can display all colors.

The field of view from OnePlus’ new ultra-wide-angle lens is certainly very wide. Photo: OnePlus

On the hardware side, somewhere in the 35mm and 5mm stadium is a new ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with an extreme field of view of 150 degrees. If you want to shoot dramatically, you can use this lens in combination with the new fisheye mode. For a slightly narrower field of view, UltraWide offers 110 degree mode. This is close to the 14mm equivalent offered by the 9 and 9 Pro and uses AI distortion compensation.

There’s another hardware change to note: OnePlus seems to have dropped the monochrome camera. This was a low resolution chip that was included in previous models to help capture black and white images. Anyway, that was the claim. We had a hard time finding it to make a difference in monochrome images, and my colleague John Porter lamented its existence for years and said it was mysterious and meaningless. .. The 10Pro renderings I’ve seen so far show three great looking cameras and flashes that don’t look like a small monochrome sensor. If that’s the case, goodbye, monochrome cameras, we knew very little what you did.

Other than camera updates, what you’ve learned about the OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t surprising at all. Comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 50W wireless charging along with the previous OnePlus flagship, check out all the 2022 Android flagship boxes. It will be available in China on January 11th and will be available in other regions later this year.

