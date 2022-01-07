Apple iPhone 12 (Rs 53,999) iPhone 12 mini (Rs 40,999) Flipkart





The older iPhone 12 and 12 mini Apples are listed on Flipkart at a significant discount. Apple hasn’t officially reduced the price of these phones, and the discount offer is a great deal for anyone considering upgrading to a premium device in 2022. Let’s take a look at the price of Flipkart.

Discounted prices for Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with flip cart

With 64GB of storage, the Apple iPhone 12 sells for Rs 53,999. Flipkart states that this is a discount on Rs 11,901, as the official MRP is listed as Rs 65,990 on Apple’s own website. If you’re considering an upgrade, this is a great deal to consider. If you trade in your old device, Flipkart offers an additional 15,450 rupees in exchange. If you have a relatively new phone or iPhone to trade with, you can get another discount. This will further reduce the price.

The 128GB version of this phone is listed under Rs64,999. The original MRP is Rs70,990. This is another deal to consider when upgrading. It is recommended to increase the storage capacity of the device.

The iPhone 12 mini sells for 40,999 rupees, compared to 59,900 rupees for MRP. This is for the 64GB version. The 128GB version is listed at Rs54,999, but the MRP is Rs64,900. The 256GB version of the mini is listed in Rs64,999 for the MRP of Rs74,900. You can read a review of the Apple iPhone 12 mini here.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

Both the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and run the latest iOS 15 version of the company’s software. The iPhone 12 has a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen (460ppi), and the mini has a small 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both phones come with a 12MP + 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with Face ID functionality.

Both phones are IP68 (water resistant) rated and include 5G, WiFi 6, ultra-wideband technology for spatial recognition, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. These are dual SIM phones with the option to use eSIM as a second phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/apple-iphone-12-at-rs-53999-iphone-12-mini-at-rs-40999-on-flipkart-7711818/

