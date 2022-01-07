Apple and Google app stores are abusing market power,





The Competition Commission of India has ordered an investigation into the policies of the Apples App Store based on complaints from the non-governmental organization (NGO) Together We Fight Society. We have discovered the prima facie benefits of being responsible for the abuse of market power and have begun a detailed review.

Both the App Store and Google Play Store charge app developers who use these features to host apps that users can download, charge 30% of the fees paid, and avoid this fee to operating system providers. Prohibit in-app purchases. Google and Apple have offered significant discounts to smaller players after challenges in their home markets, the United States, and India. Do you stick to the crime of abuse of market power?

Let’s say you really like a store in your neighborhood and appreciate its look and feel, the display on the store shelves, and the guarantee that you get the real thing. You buy groceries there on a regular basis. Then you notice that it charges you a little more than the other stores across the street, that store has an overall atmosphere that you really don’t care about. How strong is your claim that the owner of your favorite store insists on selling his merchandise to you at a competitive price with future rivals?

Would you be entertained if you went to the Consumer Court or even the Indian Competition Commission at your request? Absolutely not, you will be told to shop from other stores at a price that suits you. This is easy. Is the case similar to the Apples App Store or Googles Play Store?

Not perfect. When using a mobile phone, the choices are basically summarized in the Android operating system or the Applesi operating system. If you choose one, you will be restricted to restrict the purchase of apps from their respective stores. You are a prisoner of war consumer. You have the right to protect yourself from abuse.

It’s like you’re in an isolated town far from the places of other civilizations. There is only one store in your town. You have no choice but to buy your produce from the store. The situation is good enough for the store to fleece you. Regulatory protection is needed against abuse of market power by the store.

Again, the App Store and Play Store are not exactly similar. These aren’t just stores, they’re also markets for the huge number of consumers and consumers that app developers would have had a hard time accessing, but they are hosted on the App Store / Play Store.

For Google Android, the system allows the app to be downloaded from marketplaces other than the Play Store. However, there is no guarantee that these apps are malware-free, as they are if they are hosted on the Play Store.

Apple and Google charge app developers a 30% fee, one provides access to a huge number of consumers, and two are malware-free for apps hosted in these stores. Guarantee. It’s been working well so far, and thousands of app developers have been able to create businesses that would have been stillborn for the consumers who gather in these stores.

However, it does not prove the institutional fairness of the system. Suppose Apple and Google decide to raise their fees from 30% to 70% or 90%. Indeed, the need for regulatory intervention to cap prices is undisputed.

Those who see big companies worth trillions of dollars and have a huge impact on people’s lives and ways of thinking and campaign against Big Tech because they are rebelling against the power of Big Tech miss the point. I am. So far, Big Tech has done better than harming society. Much of the good things they do will be discontinued if they disband. However, there are times when you want to monitor how they are using market power.

When it comes to Google and Facebook hunting down the online advertising giant’s share, acting as an aggregator for content developed by others, and sharing revenue with content developers, it’s certainly an abuse of control. Regulatory measures are needed to fix it.

Witch hunting for things like Google and Apple is irrelevant, but regulators of competition and fair business practices may keep an eye on them and apply corrective actions as needed.

