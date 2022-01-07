Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may come with Exynos 2100 in India?





The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which recently launched globally is the companys successor to the popular S20 FE 5G from last year. One of the highlights of the value flagship is the Snapdragon 888 chipset it comes with. However, a new report suggests that Samsung may not actually ship the S21 FE in all regions with the yesteryear Snapdragon flagship chipset.

A new report by GSMArena points out that the S21 FE 5G could launch with Samsungs in-house Exynos 2100 chipset in some regions. In Australia, a listing by retailer Harvey Norman lists the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with the Exynos 2100 chip, the same chip The company has not mentioned the presence of an Exynos 2100 variant during its launch of the phone earlier this week.

Samsung launching a flagship phone with an Exynos chipset is not exactly a new thing. However, the phones predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was available only with a Snapdragon 865 chipset in all regions that it sold in, including India. This led many to believe Samsung would follow a similar strategy with the next FE series phone as well.

Why we could see the Exynos variant in India

Samsung has sold all its flagship phones with an Exynos chipset in India in recent years every time there has been an Exynos variant to an S-series device. This includes the Galaxy S21 series which was launched in the country with the Exynos 2100 instead of the Snapdragon 888.

It is likely that things will be no different with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. IndianExpress.com reached out to Samsung for a comment on the same, but the brand refused to confirm the processor.

Why this matters

While the chipsets are not downright bad, they have been historically beaten by their Qualcomm counterparts in many key areas like performance and thermal management, as per many reports.

The difference was first observed with the Exynos 990 on the Galaxy S20, which in some regions also shipped with the Snapdragon 865. Numerous reports suggested that the Galaxy S20 Snapdragon variant outperformed the Exynos variant. the phone with a Snapdragon chip in its own country, South Korea didnt make things better.

However, Samsung refused to acknowledge the same, claiming that both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone, as per a report by SamMobile dated April 3, 2020.

Coming to the Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 battle, a report by GSMArena dated February 21, suggests that while the difference is not as noticeable, the Snapdragon 888 still outperforms the Exynos 2100 in various benchmarks including consecutive AnTuTu runs.

Confirmed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India are expected to be announced officially on January 10, the last day to pre-book the phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-5g-may-come-with-exynos-2100-in-india-why-you-should-care-7710867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos