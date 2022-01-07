Google Pipit foldable phone specs inspired by the Geekbench list. May come with Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM





A new Google foldable smartphone, codenamed Pipit, was discovered on Geekbench and has an octa-core processor. The company is said to be working on a foldable smartphone that can have an in-house Tensor SoC inside, and the list shows that it could have 12GB of RAM. Smartphones are listed to work on Geekbench’s Android 12. Google, previously said to have been working on the launch of the Pixel Fold smartphone last year, has yet to officially reveal the details of the foldable handset.

A list of new Google smartphones codenamed Pipit was discovered today on Geekbench by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was able to validate the list on its own. According to the list, Google smartphones have an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two cores at 2.25GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. The list also includes the presence of the Mali G78 GPU, so the phone may have the recently launched Google Tensor SoC from the Google Pixel 6 series.

The list of Google Pipit smartphones on Geekbench also states that the device has 12GB of RAM. The handset has a single core score of 4,811 points and a multi-core score of 11,349 points in the Geekbench 4 list. By comparison, Geekbench 4’s latest Google Pixel 6 benchmark shows a single-core score of 4,758 points and a multi-core score of 11,038 points. Gadgets 360 couldn’t find the Geekbench 5 score on the Google Pipit smartphone.

Details of the company’s rumored foldable device were discovered by 9to5Google on the Google Camera APK in November 2021. According to this publication, the Pixel smartphone codenamed Pipit is equipped with an old 12.2 megapixel IMX363 camera sensor (rather than a new GN1 sensor user). The Pixel 6 series used in the company’s Pixel 3 smartphones). The report mentions a reference to the word folded in the camera app, so Pipit is said to be a foldable smartphone developed by the company. As mentioned earlier, Google has yet to reveal plans for future foldable smartphones.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/google-pipit-foldable-smartphone-geekbench-specifications-tensor-soc-12gb-ram-imx363-camera-2694217 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos