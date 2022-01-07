SparkED Team Members Bring Innovation to Robot Fighting Arena> Edwards Air Force Base> News





Edwards Air Force Base, California-

The encounter between innovation and combat robots is the favor of one IT specialist.

Jeremy Germita, a member of the SparkED Innovation Team at the 412th Communications Squadron and Edwards Air Force Base, will compete as a member of Team Uppercut in this season’s episode of the popular robot-fighting television show BattleBots.

“I think it’s very fulfilling to be able to participate in competitive outlets with technical skills that many people haven’t traditionally thought of when thinking about’competition’,” Germita said. .. “It’s rewarding to be able to improve your skill set, compete with the final product, identify the factors behind success and failure, and repeat the entire process.”

“I think many of the top-level competitors in all sports, outlets and professions are involved in this process of continuous iteration and improvement,” he added.

BattleBots is a television show featuring various teams building remote-controlled robots to compete in cage games similar to boxing and mixed martial arts. Competitors are based on the robot’s damage, aggression, and control during the match, unless the robot is destroyed by an opponent or otherwise stuck.

Germita said his past experience in robotics and the SparkED team is essential to his role in his robotic combat team.

“Innovation plays the most important role in the robot sports I participate in,” he said. “Competition works under very realistic constraints and restrictions. Limited funding, looming deadlines, and ever-increasing levels of competition. This is why I myself and my team I’ve thought a lot about workflow and process innovation. I don’t think innovation needs to be a particularly glorious new feature or final product, but it applies by improving the process of project management, manufacturing, maintenance and iteration. I can do it.”

Germita is a Machinist, Social Media Coordinator, and Electrical Team Member of Team Uppercut, founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He has many years of experience in robotics.

“I joined the team in late 2020 as part of the team’s West Coast delegation,” he said. “In addition, I have over 14 years of robotic competition experience through the FIRST Robotics program around Antelope Valley.”

When he first joined robotics in junior high school, he said he was keen on becoming a software engineer and focused on teaching himself computer coding in preparation. The robotics program then showed how talented individuals from many disciplines are involved in the actual product development to bring the product to market. He devoted his skills to improving day-to-day operations within the 412th CS and SparkED teams.

“This teamwork and collaboration has really been of interest to me. Since then, I have a full range of skills to improve myself and help people in the local community do the same. I’ve been polishing it, “he explained. “I’m incorporating these skills into my day-to-day work. I’m always looking for ways to streamline processes and support teammates in projects, especially those that can be automated or better documented. If we can identify bottlenecks in how things are done, we want to improve the process so that we and our colleagues can do a better job and serve our customers better. “

Further spurring his own experience in the robot community, he has endeavored to exchange the feelings of the same community as the younger generation through volunteering with the base school robot team. He attributed some of this to the Edwards Air Force Base staff who coached him when he was young.

“My goals in all my robotics efforts are multifaceted. Most basically, it’s driven by the community,” Germita said. “When I first joined the junior high school robotics team, I was introduced to a welcoming community of manufacturers, engineers, and people next to engineers who are trying to share knowledge and improve the world around us. No matter what you do in your career path, soft skills and thinking are relevant and helpful. Everyone strives to improve themselves, share knowledge and improve competition. “

