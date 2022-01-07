Best Technology Industry Criticism on Don’t Look Up – TechCrunch





Warning: Contains Netflix “Do n’t Look Up” spoilers.

I’ve seen many theories circulate in “Don’t Look Up” about Mark Rylance’s character, Peter Isherwell. However, I think you’ve missed the point as to whether Isherwell owes to Musk, Zuckerberg, or Page. The tech industry target that the movie really reveals is its proud tech demo.

While we can argue about its actual origin, most people have noticed the concept of turning new products and innovations into public consumption stage shows, primarily thanks to Apple’s founder Steve Jobs. I agree with that. Jobs was a natural showman from the beginning. If you have a lot of time to kill, it’s worth looking back at his recorded presentation dating back to 1983. Especially starting with the debut of the iPhone in 2007. Not only did competitors clearly felt that this type of treatment was unavoidable, but it could also be used to introduce new products.

Technology demonstrations clearly existed before the consumer incarnation and continue to exist independently. Demos are also a way for teams to seek Jobs attention and approval internally through the development of Apple’s various products, and good demos may mean getting approval and resources, while bad demos are. You can see that the efforts of the entire team are shortened.

However, internal demos, at least when used properly, provide an important opportunity for leaders to clearly see what different teams are working on and to provide guidance on directions and solutions. It tends to be a “wart and everything” problem. Public tech demos are completely different, as presented at this point as “Don’t Look Up: an artificial act that exists independently of the real world (and shares little in common)”. Become.

Don’t Look Up resembles two big “tech demo” moments that point out exactly what’s wrong with the kind so far, and a “practical” experience that’s usually offered. There is only a third related depiction. Press after the official demo and introductory presentation. The first is the introduction of Bash’s new smartphone software. The software literally reads the user’s emotions and calms and provides the content as needed (a video of a cute cat on a stage show). While introducing the software, Rylance (as Isherwell) is mysteriously adjoining kids with Bash-equipped phones.

Isherwell ignores the request to say something from one of the kids on stage. This is just an appetizer that the kids didn’t fully know when they focused on ironing the details of the demo itself after the presentation was over.

The following demo is for a much smaller audience, the President (illustrated by Meryl Streep) and her followers. In this one, Isherwell shows his proposed system for intervening in the arrival of a world-killing planet, identified by the characters Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The demo is technically very impressive and is presented via a smooth hologram where everything works as intended. Isherwell also backs up technical goodwill by dropping the names of some skilled scholars, but the name checks are very shallow.

Finally, “hands-on” occurs when Isherwell shows off to the president the asteroid mining robot he created before the mission. It’s a quick superficial look at technologies other than the target use case, and it’s only impressive, but it’s not at all backed up by actual performance later.

In every example Isherwell shows what his technique does, scenarios are created and demos are equipped. Each reflects an ideal state, and each hides the actual purpose or performance of the technology of the problem unleashed in the real world (maliciously or otherwise). The smartphone OS installed on the actual phone would later automatically purchase music for one of DiCaprio’s on-screen sons without his permission or involvement.

The asteroid demolition robots first collide with each other and then fail to destroy the comet as intended. Isherwell doesn’t stop at dealing with the consequences: he forgives himself and moves the colony ship to his next big idea to escape to the stars (and it’s destined).

In the film, the main criticism that the film’s actual scientists have imposed on Isherwell’s plan is that it has not been “peer-reviewed.” This may seem like a weak counter, but it’s actually profound when you consider what it means for the tech industry in general.

Bash’s big plan to turn existential threats (asteroids) into commercial interests (through resource mining) is a far more concrete example of the launch of previous operating systems. Both are early technologies and can have serious implications for human society, at best considering the knock-on effect, or what happens if the impact is still severe but not imagined or modeled. Unleashed in the world in a vacuum.

Don’t Look Up is a parody in that it exaggerates the elements of the story to the level of a farce and points out absurdity. Most of us still admit that it’s strange to expect when physical or planetary health is involved. Something with that level of result is put into practice without a level of serious scrutiny or review by real experts in the field. But when it comes to introducing new technologies, such as smartphones, new social networks, and new ways to organize, present, and access information, the effects are probably more subtle but less serious.

If there’s one point for the film’s tech industry observers and attendees: Don’t trust the demo. No reminders are needed, but stakes aren’t always obvious until the facts are clear.

