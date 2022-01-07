Is the foldable phone a fad? Apple has the right to wonder





Folding phones have been one of the first significant form factor changes to smartphones for some time, but Apple has so far resisted the temptation to attend a party.

That’s not surprising. The company’s new development strategy aims to wait for other companies to release versions, monitor them, and leap them in with versions that do it right …

So far, I thought the same thing would happen with the foldable iPhone, but yesterday’s noteworthy Apple leaker raised another possibility. In short, Apple is considering the potential for foldable phones to become a fad.

According to Dylan, who built a reputation within the Apple community in 2021, Apple is undoubtedly developing and testing multiple prototypes, including foldable displays. It’s still unclear whether the company will launch a foldable iPhone, as the leaker points out that there are still too many compromises with display technology.

There are also concerns about whether foldable smartphones will continue to hit the market or become obsolete. Therefore, Apple is enthusiastic about observing the market and improving the mistakes of its competitors.

In my view, there are two factors that are working here. First of all, there is no doubt about the theoretical advantages of foldable phones. Second, weaknesses that can be very difficult to overcome. I noticed these a few years ago, and I’m not entirely sure that much has changed since then.

Except for admiring the technical achievements, Im is not for sale on the Galaxy Fold at all. In its closed form, it’s a fairly chunky looking device. In fact, it’s no dramatic difference from the clamshell-style smartphones used in the pre-iPhone era. And the huge forehead and chin on the front also contribute to the old-fashioned appearance.

I’m not going to buy it and I wouldn’t even if it’s running iOS. That’s too much money for a device that’s too clunky. Samsung has just launched Fold for only one reason. That’s so that Samsung can claim to be the first to hit the market (although Loyol may disagree with that claim).

I’m even less convinced by Huaweis’s insanely priced scratch magnets. I don’t think either phone will be commercially successful. In fact, I think Samsung and Huawei share that view. For now, they are pioneers of innovative new technologies and hope that the resulting halo effect will help sell models at more realistic prices.

I’ve noticed that Apple can take the 2019 Motorola Razr approach instead of the iPhone deployed on the iPad. This is a very pocket-friendly device for large phones. Our polls have suggested that this may be a more general approach.

Since then, the number of foldable phones has increased, but it’s clear that it hasn’t made the world enthusiastic. All the signs show that they are sold in very small numbers, and despite living in a big city and having a lot of technical friends, I still have one wild foldable phone. I haven’t seen one.

So I think we can create a case where foldable phones are certainly a fad. They have great elements to be superficially attractive, but probably not a practical benefit enough to convince people to accept the compromises they accompany.

I don’t expect Apple to ever make a foldable iPhone. I still think it’s possible. But I think it’s wise to wait a little longer, whether the form factor represents the future of smartphones, or whether it’s a niche product that never creates the appeal of the mass market, no matter how good the design is.

Concept image: iOS beta news

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2022/01/07/folding-phones-a-passing-fad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos