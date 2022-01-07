The court ruled that Google stole the Sonos patent for smart devices.





Google and Sonos have been involved in a long-standing court battle over patent infringement, and the parties have filed proceedings with each other for years, but Sonos seems to have finally gained an edge in the battle. The New York Times reports that the Trade Court ruled that Google violated the law by illegally using Sonos’ patented audio technology used in smart homes and audio devices. did.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued a cease and desist order to Google. In accordance with the ruling, all products that infringe patented technology should be banned from importing into the United States. And the list of products that fall into the battle between Sonos and Google is huge.

Sonos accuses Google of infringing over 100 patents and claims that Google did not sign a license agreement to use them.

Sonos has requested federal agencies to block all products allegedly using proprietary technology in violation of patent law. These products include the Google Home and Nest family of smart speakers, Chromecasts, Pixel smartphones, and even PixelBook computers. The Commission’s ruling also directs Google to stop selling controversial products already in stock on US land.

Sonos accuses Google of infringing over 100 patents and claims that Google did not sign a license agreement to use them. For those who do not know, the license agreement allows one company to use another company’s patented technology in its products in exchange for a fee. This is what the industry classifies as patent royalties. In this case, Google allegedly incorporated Sonos technology into the hardware without permission or payment. Sonos is currently seeking the same damages from Google.

But that’s not the end, and Google’s products aren’t completely banned from entering the United States. The final decision is now in the hands of the president. If the Joe Biden administration rejects Sonos’ request, Google will not face a hardware import ban. However, according to Bloomberg’s report, this should occur within 60 days. If Google doesn’t get the president’s support, the sale of home hardware and Pixel smartphones in the United States will be legally banned. Google now wants to rely on the president’s review, which can also challenge the ruling of the State’s Supreme Patent Court.

Android’s implementation of remote volume button controls on Cast devices is suspected of violating one of Sonos’ audio patents, but has not been confirmed. This may be the reason why this feature was initially disabled on Android 12.

The latest ruling is based on five major patents. These patents include the ability of audio devices to pair with more units to create a stereo system. It also describes a system that remotely controls the volume of a single or group of synchronized speakers. If it sounds familiar, it’s because Android already offers a trick to do so while casting audio to the connected speaker. Google denies illegally copying the above features due to the device’s own ecosystem.

The more interesting parts are: Google has redesigned some of the key features that cover audio synchronization for smart speakers. The company described these changes in ITC filing discovered by Bloomberg last September. That way, Google will be able to work outside the boundaries of Sonos’ patented technology. Simply put, there is no patent infringement.

However, downgrading means that the user experience will be hit. According to a 9to5Google report, the volume control on Google Home speakers connected to the stereo system was broken for some users. It was rumored that this could be the result of Google deliberately killing some features Sonos opposed in a patent proceeding.

Google sees this as a politically opportunistic shakedown.

Sonos believes that it will have to pay for the IP that Big Tech finally unlocked.

This is a religious debate and is not likely to end soon.

An old feud approaching a conclusion

The roots of Google’s feud go back a long time ago. Sonos claims to have shared details of its patented technology with Google in 2013, but the two companies reportedly couldn’t agree on a license agreement. Instead, Google started making its own smart home hardware under the Home brand two years later, but there’s another twist here.

At one point, Sonos was working on a technology called Concurrency. This allows multiple Google-owned AI assistants and Amazon Alexa to run on the same device and stay active at the same time. According to the Washington Post, Google didn’t like the idea after Sonos demonstrated to the team.

In addition, Google has reportedly blocked Sonos from bringing the product to market, citing several terms and conditions. Apparently, Google had a problem allowing another virtual assistant to share the stage with the Google Assistant on the same device (read: compete). Joseph Dureau, VP of Sonos Voice, later confirmed to The Protocol that he was actually working on such a technology.

If the two companies use concurrency technology, there could be better smart speakers on the market that could co-exist with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and even Bixby. Sonos is reportedly working on its own voice assistant that works with Alexa on smart speakers, but it doesn’t co-exist with the Google Assistant. We call it revenge, but it sounds fair.

And the prize for troublesome timing is …

In @rihanna’s words, “Don’t stop the music,” you don’t have to, thanks to Chromecast being built into more devices. Within the next few months, just cast music and podcasts from your #Android phone to more speakers starting with @Bose. # CES2022 pic.twitter.com/XByyeUwlEu

As the Google-Sonos drama unfolded, major announcements arrived at a rather difficult time. Google has announced that users will soon be able to stream music directly from their Android phone to Bose speakers. This is because the Bose speakers have a built-in Chromecast and will be on the shelves within a few months.

