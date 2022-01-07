Facebook Bans Spy-For-Hire Firms for Targeting 50k People

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has banned seven spy-for-hire companies that have supposedly used these social media platforms to spy on around 50,000 users.

According to Facebook, the targets seem to be fairly indiscriminate and include celebrities, politicians, animal rights activists, and thousands of ordinary people.

These seven companies have been linked to more than 1500 accounts across both Instagram and Facebook, all of which have since been shut down.

The spy-for-hire companies were using these accounts to trick users into handing over personal information as well as to try and gain access to their devices to install spyware on them.

Meta’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, and his team spent many months investigating the accounts and running surveillance to gather all the information they needed to take action and shut the whole thing down.

All targeted users have been notified, and Meta has sent cease-and-desist warnings to all the companies involved.

Gleicher later said of the situation, “Each of these actors relies on networks of fake accounts on our platforms that are used to deceive users and mislead them. The goal is to spy on people or snoop on them without them knowing about it.”

Protect Yourself

Unfortunately, all companies are at risk of cyberhacking or malicious attacks in today’s world, regardless of how many millions or billions they spend each year on security and software. And when it’s a company that stores so much user information, such as Facebook or Instagram, you must be doing what you can to help protect yourself.

By following just a few steps, like the ones listed below, you could help make all your devices safer than ever and keep your private and sensitive information out of the wrong hands.

Use a Firewall

macOS and Windows have built-in firewalls. This kind of virtual wall creates a barrier between your device and the online world. Ensure it’s enabled by checking your settings.

Use a VPN

Before you connect to the internet on any of your devices, you should first connect to a VPN. This provides you with a virtual private network which means you can use the net without anyone accessing your device’s personal information.

A VPN for PC, mobile, tablet, or any other gadget is a fantastic way to increase your privacy and prevent your data from being hacked. Using a VPN for PC or other devices is especially important if you use public WiFi.

Make sure you’re getting into the habit of using a private network to use the internet rather than your own or a public one.

Use Antivirus

Using a VPN is great; using antivirus is also great; using them together is even better. More than a billion malware programs are currently infecting the web, and this number is increasing by the millions each week.

Using reputable antivirus software on your devices will be able to detect malware, delete malicious code, stop your device from being infected by viruses, and prevent serious damage such as having your data hacked.