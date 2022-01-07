Design Solutions: Hyperganic CEO on Sustainability and Design Innovation





“Everyone always tends to exaggerate the industry in terms of importance, but frankly, I think the invention of layered modeling and the factoring of algorithmic AI-based design is at least as great as the invention of microchips. increase.”

Hyperganic CEO Lin Kayser returns to talk about the potential of fast-growing design and manufacturing technologies. A few months after he last spoke to TCT, he mentioned the major changes needed to turn engineers into AI-based designs. He outlined why he thought it was important for such a shift to occur. As the days go by, the climate crisis becomes more appropriate and Kaiser’s demands design innovation.

Within Microchip, he has seen product types that have transformed the computing sector over the past few decades, forcing companies to explore algorithmic design, as it did. Through Hyperganic, this is what Kayser wants to push for the rest of the production.

It was Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth that motivated him to pursue a hyperganic venture. Kaiser turned to the fact that reduction, reuse and recycling alone are not enough to deal with the climate crisis we are facing today. We’ve been around for about 15 years and Kayser has brought software solutions to market. He believes this will make a big difference in the way products are developed. Still, he is still regularly pursuing insights from climate activists.

Recently, I saw a speech by Christiana Figueres, who is famous for participating in the Paris Agreement at the 2018 DLD Conference. The key to dealing with climate change for engineers has been further strengthened, and she is stubbornly optimistic about what they do. So is Kaiser.

Talking to young people, many are depressed and say, “Everything is declining, my future will not be more enjoyable than your past.” And I don’t think it’s true, he tells TCT. I think the ability and additives to produce very positive things play a big role in us. I saw the invention of a smartphone. Going back 10, 20, and 30 years ago, it doesn’t look like it used to. If we could move the general manufacturing, design, and engineering of objects to that paradigm, then what the next 10 to 20 years would look like is all wrong, and that’s exactly what we need.

Of course, laminated modeling has long advertised the design freedom it has to establish more sustainable products. Perhaps some haven’t exaggerated that potential or mentioned how much energy is being used and material is wasted throughout the workflow. Currently, the AM sector is working to make additional workflows as sustainable as possible, but Kayser suggests that more needs to be done.

It’s not about weight reduction or shortening the supply chain. This is a great start. Don’t get me wrong. But that won’t be an important part, Kayser suggests. These rapid cycles, which are part of the design innovation, help create objects and machines that help solve these crises.If you want to create a completely new product, a completely new breakthrough in engineering, that’s the way you reach [carbon] zero.

AI-based design, often combined with layered modeling, is the way Kayser thinks it can. Using algorithms, he believes he can reach a new level of design complexity. You can significantly speed up the design cycle. Knowledge can be shared more easily between industries.

Kaiser’s vision for the future of design and manufacturing relies heavily on innovation and manufacturers’ readiness to change the way things are done. But as he expects to hear at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, it is imperative that they do so.

In my opinion [design innovation] Probably the decisive factor, Kayser ends. Only Christiana Figueres can be quoted. She said the Fourth Industrial Revolution was the only one that could solve this, and nothing else. I don’t think we should forget about everything else, lifestyle changes, and so on. There are many things that can help us become more sustainable. But the solution lies in industrial innovation. Probably the most important component.

