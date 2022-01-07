Google Ads Smart Bid Guide





Google Ads offers a variety of smart bidding strategies for your campaign, but which one do you really need to use? It depends on many factors, but there are certainly three factors that play a major role. It’s the type of company, the business model, and the maturity stage.

Company type

This category can be roughly divided into companies that sell products and companies that sell services. The biggest differentiator is the fact that the product has a price. When you make a purchase, your data is usually immediately available on Google. Service providers typically need to upload revenue data to the system via offline upload after the sale has taken place. We all agree that offline uploads have some challenges.

Not all companies have the technical skills to do that.

The data usually arrives at the Google Ads interface a few days after the lead is generated.

It takes more time for the algorithm to receive the data and process it for future optimizations. As a result, some strategies may work for product-based businesses, but not so well for service companies.

Business type

The number one factor to consider when it comes to business models is the frequency of purchases and, as a result, the lifetime value of the customer. For example, you might sell a product that is expensive and is considered a one-time purchase, rather than a low-priced product that people buy repeatedly over time. Or you may be selling a one-time billing service, or a service with repeated monthly billing and a customer’s expected lifespan of 6 months. In either case, there are different bidding options depending on your ability to upload the converted data to the Google Ads interface. However, there are some other things to consider in order to make the best choice for your business.

Maturity stage

There are three maturity stages to consider when making a bid decision. It is a startup stage, a growth stage, and a maintenance stage. These stages have nothing to do with how many years you have been in business. These refer to the maturity stage of your Google Ads account.

Startup companies are trying to find the ideal campaign structure, bidding strategy, and website goal-achieving process to maximize conversion rates. After the start-up phase, the company moves to the growth phase. At this stage, the goal is to increase the amount of conversions while minimizing the potential increase in cost per conversion. Second, the enterprise is in a state where optimization provides minimal improvement. Next, we will enter the maintenance stage. At this stage, the goal is to increase the cost-effectiveness of advertising. Companies in the maintenance phase usually tend to try new marketing channels.

Which is the right bidding strategy for the service business?

Maximizing your target cost per action or conversion is probably the best bidding strategy for you. We’ve seen companies test their target advertising cost-effectiveness strategies, which in most cases have led to higher costs per conversion and lower revenue. This was mainly due to the long sales cycle of the service business.

However, things change if you sell regular services. In such cases, it makes sense to go one step further and find a solution that can upload data to Google Ads in a timely manner. Some keywords can lead to more expensive customers or customers who will spend more time on their business, and you need to optimize your account for that.

As you can see, the answer to the question of which is the right bidding strategy is not that simple, and you may need to test different strategies to see which ones will maximize your bottom line. However, regardless of your bidding strategy, you should focus on revenue rather than your cost-per-conversion metric.

Choosing a bidding strategy becomes even more complicated when you have a new campaign with no data. In such cases, it’s best to avoid conversion-based bids until you’ve collected enough leads to make the switch. During this startup stage, we aim to maximize clicks or manual bids. You can continue to collect high-quality clicks and avoid Google looking for conversions using non-existent data. You can then move to a conversion-based bidding strategy during the growth and maintenance stages.

Which is the Right Bidding Strategy for Your E-Commerce Business?

A typical e-commerce business deals with a variety of products with different prices, costs and margins. In addition, products often lead to additional sales of related products, so take that into account when developing your bidding strategy. In most cases, we have found that the target advertising cost-effectiveness is the best bidding strategy. However, if you sell only one product or a limited set of products, maximizing target cost per action or conversion may work best. This is because many price variables are involved and you lose one advantage of making your advertising cost target revenue competitive. ..

Is automatic bidding better than manual bidding?

It’s okay to use manual bidding, but with manual bidding you miss a lot of optimization metrics. Google can access large amounts of data about campaigns, analyze consumer behavior, and identify clicks that may have the greatest benefit to your business. Most companies don’t have access to that data, so they can’t perform the task manually. Even if it’s available, it takes a lot of effort to be as effective as artificial intelligence. Automatic bidding is a valuable resource for any account.

The conclusion is

There are several bidding strategies to choose from, some of which are more effective than others in certain industries. Testing your bidding strategy is a digital marketing best practice. Each account reacts differently to different strategies. Don’t assume that you know which is best until you have the data to support your decision.

