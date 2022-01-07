How IoMT opens a new interconnected frontier





Robert Rea, Head of Innovation at Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL), discusses how the Internet of Medical Things opens up exciting opportunities for healthcare innovators.

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) may sound like a science fiction novel that still represents an unimaginable future, but in reality, thanks to the immense power of wireless 5G connectivity that offers endless possibilities. Now here is very realistic.

Today, IoMT tools are rapidly changing healthcare delivery thanks to the vast and in many ways undeveloped features for collecting and analyzing health data in real time.

Sending or sharing that data through a cloud repository is the next important link in the IoMT chain.

In effect, information is passed to and from other devices in the interconnected ecosystem and interpreted by medical devices, software applications, and networks of medical systems and services to make resources better and more efficient. Promotes good use. Essentially, this highly dense infrastructure aims to achieve better medical outcomes through more accurate diagnostics and lower care costs produced by streamlined clinical workflow management.

Similarly, for patients who may mean improved access to medical care, improved patient health, and increased satisfaction with medical services.

In fact, IoMT is an entire care facility that ensures that electricity and heating are deployed from drug shipping sensors that measure temperature, humidity, and tilt to ensure that they arrive in the best possible condition. It means everything from smart monitoring of room usage. Use important sustainable sequences only when necessary.

In addition, for both patients and clinicians, IoMT applications are central to the tracking and prevention of chronic diseases, thanks to the accessible use of smartphone technology, such as when providing personalized care to specific cancer patients. Plays a role.

Impressively, IoMT also facilitated the introduction of smart pills, including microscope sensors. It can swallow and send data to the connected device. This means better adherence to patients taking medications, which is of particular concern to patients with dementia and mental illness.

Another useful example is an implantable arterial device that can alert medical professionals to early signs of stroke.

Especially for patients, IoMT allows for more independent management of medical requirements, not to mention the ability to quickly access help in emergencies.

Wearable devices such as smartwatches allow healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patient health through analysis of blood pressure, heart rate, sleep patterns, and steps, enabling observation and treatment that was previously only possible within the facility. And improve the quality of life. This proves to be a game changer for home-based patients who live far away from medical facilities.

Undoubtedly, IoMT wouldn’t have arrived any longer. With integrated artificial intelligence, IoMT aims to gradually break away from the pandemic and continue to provide remote care while freeing up critical bed space for patients in need of more intensive care. There are more uses than ever.

It all leads to great opportunities for large-scale healthcare improvements in the ever-growing multi-billion dollar global market. Scotland is in a strong position to take advantage of this technological revolution, thanks to its strong infrastructure.

CENSIS-Scotland’s Innovation Center, which provides sensing, imaging and Internet of Things technologies, supports a series of testbed projects across hospitals and medical facilities in the Highland Islands. Exploring how NHS Highland can improve efficiency, improve the user and staff experience, and thus improve sustainability and save public money is part of the bid. This includes monitoring room usage, early analysis and prediction of when equipment needs to be repaired, and tracking of expensive and portable assets such as wheelchairs. Such non-clinical use of IoT is an important growth area for CENSIS.

Another major driver of IoMT is the growth of new communication networks such as Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN). They are relatively inexpensive to use and operate over long distances from the base station. With a small, inexpensive battery that can be used for years and is designed to transfer very small data packets, it is ideal for monitoring heart rate, temperature, oxygen saturation, and more. It may provide personalized care in the home environment.

Another major growth area for CENSIS over the next decade is the project with Blackwood Housing. It is an organization that provides high quality and innovative care for the elderly and people with disabilities and long-term conditions. They are working together to integrate technology into the community with the goal of extending a healthy lifespan.

According to Stephen Milne, CENSIS Director of the Strategic Project, the key focus is to create privacy and trust, while at the same time asking “How do you develop your device?” How do you build, improve and extend what has already been achieved and what we know?

Nonetheless, this new technology continues to push the boundaries of healthcare, which of course should be encouraged, but it also curbs the impetus for innovation due to the need to address regulatory, intellectual property, and implementation challenges. Must be done.

Fortunately, SHIL will continue to be NHS’s trusted partner in supporting innovators and meeting compliance requirements. SHIL has a proven track record of identifying, protecting, developing and commercializing healthcare innovations that improve patient care. This rich medical technology outlook entails the necessary regulatory challenges, but it is by no means insurmountable.

With the growth and potential of IoMT, the medical industry and new medical device innovators will need to overcome these demands while realizing the real benefits of breakthrough ideas. It is getting higher and higher. Organizations like CENSIS and SHIL provide technical and regulatory expertise to complement the essential components of clinical skills, knowledge, and experience when implementing new technologies in NHS.

