Japan’s JERA develops ammonia-related technology with the support of the Green Fund

Tokyo, January 7 (Reuters)-Japan’s largest generator, JERA, will spend 69.2 billion yen ($ 579 million) on the development of ammonia-related technology, and nearly 70% will be covered by the government’s Green Innovation Fund. Stated.

Ammonia is used in fertilizers and industrial materials, but it is also seen as a future energy source along with hydrogen. It is emitted when fossil fuels are used, but it does not emit carbon dioxide when burned.

JERA said on Friday that it is planning three new demonstration projects. Two aim to use at least 50% ammonia with coal at the power plant by March 2029, and the other aims to develop a new ammonia synthesis catalyst by March 2031.

Last year, JERA and IHI Corp began using small amounts of ammonia along with coal at JERA’s Hekinan Power Station in central Japan as part of an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the facility.read more

The current project will be carried out for approximately four years until March 2025 with the goal of achieving a simultaneous combustion rate of 20% at a 1 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power plant in Hekinan.

Under a new eight-year demonstration project, JERA and IHA aim to increase the simultaneous combustion rate of actual power plants to at least 50% by March 2029.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) (9501.T) and Chubu Electric Power Company (9502.T), has also implemented a similar project as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) (7011.T) by March 2029. Verification of simultaneous combustion of burners and at least 50% ammonia at two power plants of different boiler types manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

According to a JERA spokeswoman, the two projects will cost 45.2 billion yen, of which 27.9 billion yen will be funded by the government.

JERA, together with Chiyoda Corporation (6366.T) and TEPCO, will invest 24 billion yen in a 10-year project for the development of ammonia synthesis catalysts, and a national fund will support 20 billion yen.

($ 1 = 115.8200 yen)

Report by Yuka Obayashi; edited by Alexander Smith

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

