Apple Fitness Plus is adding an audio running workout





After launching Fitness Plus in December 2020, Apple has continued to add new features such as audio walks with celebrities and new training programs for pregnant and elderly users. Today, with a few more additions announced, the audio running experience called Time to Run stands out.

According to an Apples press release, Time to Run helps users become more consistent and better runners, and each session focuses on popular running routes in specific locations. The session will be led by Fitness Plus trainers Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez and Scott Carvin, all of whom will teach the service treadmill training. Apple will also add another running coach, Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Each episode also includes a playlist that matches the intensity of the run and the location you choose.

Time to Run is set to debut on January 10th, with new episodes arriving every Monday. The series begins in three episodes and locales: London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. Users will also see photos of notable attractions along the routes in each city on their Apple Watch. According to Apple, episodes can be played both outdoors and indoors. It is also available to wheelchair users as run time or push time.

From the description, it sounds very similar to Time to Walk, which is an approximately 2540 minute walk narrated by celebrity guests and their carefully selected mini playlists. Fitness Plus-specific audio or coached runs can also be found in other training apps such as Aaptiv, Runtastic, Runkeeper, and Peloton. You’ll need to check your workouts to see how Time to Run stacks up, but something like Time to Walk is a more comprehensive experience than hardcore intervals and sprints. ..

A collection is a carefully selected workout bundle for a particular goal.Image: Apple

The service also adds a selection of training and meditations called collections. The idea is to choose a few choices from the FitnessPluss library of 2,000 studio workouts and guided meditations, focusing on a specific plan that spans days or weeks. At launch there are 6 collections: 30 days core challenge, improve posture with Pilates, perfect yoga balance poses, perform the first 5K, relax for better bedtime, strengthen your back Do, stretch your back. This is a neat addition as it’s one of the more annoying things since the launch of Fitness Plus has limited filtering options. You can search for workouts by trainer, music genre, and time, but you’ll need to read the description of each workout to learn more about the purpose of each session.

However, the run time and collection do not contain only new updates. The time-to-walk with guests such as Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, Hasan Minaji, Chris Meloni, Ayo Tometti, Chelsea Handler and Sugar Ray Leonard is also entering the third season. .. Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and The Beatles are added to the Apples Artist Spotlight series, which features an entire workout set up for a single musician.

