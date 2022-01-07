Integrated photonics for quantum technology





A team of international scientists, led by Paderborn physicist Professor Klaus Jans, has provided a comprehensive overview of the possibilities, global perspectives, backgrounds, and frontiers of integrated photonics. A paper roadmap for integrated photonic circuits for quantum technology has been published in Nature Reviews Physics. This review provides an overview of the underlying technology, presents the current state of research, and discusses the potential of future applications.

“Photonic quantum technology has reached many important milestones in the last two decades, but scalability remains a major challenge when transforming lab results into everyday applications. Applications have many. If you need more than 1,000 optical components, you need to optimize them individually, but photonic quantum technology can benefit from the parallel development of traditional photonic integration, “Jns explains. To do. More research is needed, according to scientists. “Integrated photonic platforms, which require a variety of materials, component designs, and integration strategies, present multiple challenges, especially signal losses that cannot be easily compensated in the quantum world,” Jns continues. In their paper, the authors explore the complex innovation cycle of Integrated Photonic Quantum Technology (IPQT) for investment, solving specific technical challenges, developing the required infrastructure, and a mature ecosystem. It states that further structuring is needed. They conclude that there is a growing demand for scientists and engineers with a thorough knowledge of quantum mechanics and its technical applications.

Integrated Quantum Photonics uses classic integrated photonic technology and devices for quantum applications. As a result, chip-level integration is important for scaling up laboratory demonstrator and transforming it into real technology. Jns said, “Efforts in the field of integrated quantum photonics are diverse and include the development of quantum photonic circuits that can be monolithically, hybrid, or non-uniformly integrated. What applications will be possible in the future in this paper? Scientists will also outline the research environment and discuss innovation and market potential. The aim is to stimulate further research and research funding by outlining not only scientific issues, but also the challenges associated with developing the manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain needed to bring the technology to market.

According to scientists, there is an urgent need to invest heavily in education to train the next generation of IPQT engineers. “Regardless of the type of technology used in commercial quantum devices, the basic principles of quantum mechanics are the same,” said Jns. “There is a demand for scientists and engineers with sufficient knowledge of both quantum mechanics and its technical applications. We expect it to grow. Investing in next-generation education will help drive the frontier of science and technology. ”

Superconducting Silicon Photonic Chips for Quantum Communication More Information: Emanuele Pelucchi et al, Possibility and Global Perspectives of Integrated Photonics for Quantum Technology, Nature Reviews Physics (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s42254-021-00398-z

