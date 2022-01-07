Prices for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have dropped on Amazon and Flipkart.Please see here for the detail





iPhone maker Apple has announced a significant price cut for the iPhone 12 series models released in 2020.

Price cuts are being implemented on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple has announced significant price cuts for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. This allows buyers to buy the series at a lower price than retail stores.

Price cuts have made a difference of nearly 10,000, depending on the particular phone model.

Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and feature a Super Retina XDROLED display protected by Apple’s ceramic shielded glass. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 12 mini has a small 5.4-inch display.

The smartphone was released on iOS 14 and was updated to iOS 15 in 2021.

Both models come with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera, including a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera, with an f / 1.6 aperture for the iPhone 12 and an f / 2.4 aperture for the iPhone 12 mini.

Please note that prices may vary depending on the color and variation selected.

Check out the reduced prices and other details below

The iPhone 12-64GB variant is available on Flipkart at a revised price of 53,999, while Amazon lists the model at 63,900. The retail price of the smartphone after Apple lowered the overall price following the launch of the iPhone 13 series is 65,900. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is listed at 64,999 in Flipkart, while the price at Amazon and retail stores is 70,900. is.

The iPhone 12 mini-Flipkart’s 64GB storage variant is available on Amazon at discounted prices of 40,999 and 53,900. The retail price for this model is Rs59,900. The 128GB variant is available on Flipkart for 54,999, but Amazon maintains 64,900, the price this model is available at all retail stores.

