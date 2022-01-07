Google search options face one major obstacle





It needs to crawl before a new search engine can hope to run against Google.

However, indexing the web by “crawling” your site with automated software does not have to scale up to the vast extent of the web, even if it is a major challenge in itself. Individual sites are not obliged to welcome new search crawlers. Instead, some post digital off-limits signs. This is a way to stop automatic traffic that can slow performance.

“There are trillions of documents on the web,” says Vivek Raghunathan, co-founder of ad-free subscription-based search startup Neeva. “And the web is much harder to crawl than it was a few years ago.”

The October 2020 report on digital competition by the Antimonopoly Act Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee aimed to put the government in the spotlight on this situation.

“The high cost of maintaining a new index and the decision of many large web pages to block most crawlers will significantly limit the entry of new search engines,” the report said. “Today, Google and Bing are the only English search engines that maintain their own comprehensive web page index.”

As a result, many Google competitors borrow the indexes that Microsoft maintains for Bing searches. That’s 6.4% of the US market (compared to Google’s 87.3%) as measured by Statcounter. Bing indexes work well for many queries, but sites that rely on Bing give up an important way to differentiate themselves.

This is a problem not only for Neeva, but also for the other two privacy-centric search engines, DuckDuckGo and Brave. All three ask Bing for some of the results they provide to their users. It’s just one element, not the whole of their technology, but nevertheless: if it’s not too difficult to create a new index on the web, it would be easy to do without it.

Robots are not welcomed here

Websites use a standardized “robots.txt” file that lists the locations where crawlers may travel to control automatic access to pages. As the Internet Archive started in 2017, crawlers can ignore these instructions and improve web backups. However, the site can punish aggressive robots by blocking access.

DuckDuckGo and Neeva pointed out the Facebook platform as an example. Its robots.txt file takes a guestlist approach and approves less prominent crawlers such as Google and Bing, and “Applebot” that collects data from Apple’s Siri and Spotlight. However, all bots not quoted by name are excluded.

Jason Grosse, a spokeswoman for Facebook’s parent company Meta, said in an email: “In general, robots.txt policies are not consistent with other major platforms.”

Indexing sites that do not evaluate the attention of new crawlers may require discretion and diplomacy.

“Most of the work we did last year and a half was to build a working crawler system,” said Raghunathan of Neeva. “It looks like a round-off error, such as estimating how much this site can be crawled with a smart algorithm.”

But from time to time, Niva has to ask for help. from who? “I think that’s what we know first. Often, the first thing we know is the CEO or the person responsible for engineering.”

Even search sites that are good at providing web results will have a hard time matching Google’s full-spectrum information search.

Brave, on the other hand, only works in stealth mode by changing the crawler’s ID and following the restrictions that the robots.txt file imposes on Google crawlers. Josep M. Pujol, head of search for Brave, founded by Mozilla co-founder Brendan Eich and well-known for privacy-focused browsers, said in an email that this needs to be taken lightly. I did.

“We respect the spirit of the law, but not the letters,” he said. “As of today, the data center hosting the crawler has received very few complaints.”

Pujol called for unrealistic requests for permission for individual sites. “How do you extend human interaction to thousands of companies?”

Meanwhile, Google is a software engineer who says it can gain a new foothold as non-search businesses, starting with display advertising and including services such as Google Analytics, require access to sites that competitors can request. Search founder Zack Maril said. -A competitive group called Knuckleheads’ Club.

“Everyone can benefit from Google’s search business in a variety of ways that other competitors running only search engines simply can’t compete,” these other ventures wrote in an email. increase.

Search sites that don’t have Google or Bing-level traffic also don’t have large indicators of popular sites. “You can see everything people like and prioritize every click from it,” says Google and Bing, Raghunathan. “It’s much more difficult when boot-strapped.”

A report on digital competition, published by the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority in July 2020, suggested that Google be required to provide some of these indicators. Kamyl Bazbaz, Vice President of Communications at DuckDuckGo, admits that “it shares a certain amount of click-and-query data that other search engines can use to level the competition.”

When Brave asks a user to allow “Google Fallback Mixing”, he invites himself to that shared format. In this case, Brave sends a query to Google to analyze the results and improve the index.

Even search sites that are good at providing web results will have a hard time matching Google’s full-spectrum information search. For example, I’ve been using DuckDuckGo as the default for the iPad Mini for years, but I’m looking at Apple Maps and Google Maps because the map results are for driving and walking only.

Despite the inherent challenges of competing with Google in search, the fact that new companies are still trying is a good testament to the stubbornness these start-ups need.

“We are pleased that there are many other search competitors out there right now,” said Bazbaz of DuckDuckGo. “This is a market that people were really afraid of because of the way Google has dominated it historically, and for good reason.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90709672/the-little-known-reason-why-competing-with-google-is-so-hard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos