TCL Wins Top Innovation Award at CES2022





Awarded as part of the Global Top Brand Awards Ceremony hosted by TWICE, Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, it was held on January 6th and was selected by global experts and influential media judges. rice field.

TCL’s X925 PRO is the first TV to feature a 3rd generation mini LED backlight and OD ZeroTM display technology. The 85-inch 8K mini LED powered TV offers innovative optics and immersive audio in an ultra-thin design and comes with Google TVTM to meet all your personalization needs. In addition, a powerful driver tuned onkyo provides a room-defining listening experience. Premium sound stage with Dolby Atmos 3D audio processing for processing ambient sounds.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR is the next generation wearable display glasses. It provides a portable movie experience with a 140-inch screen from a distance of 4 meters. Improve the viewing experience of the best users for commuters, such as watching movies, mobile games, and remote offices. The NXTWEAR AIR weighs only 75g with a standard lens and comes with two interchangeable front lenses that prioritize both comfort and personal style.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s are specially designed with an emphasis on eye protection. Blue Light Reduction is located in the front and center and has features that are built directly into both the tablet software and hardware. Its paper-like display design utilizes 10 layers of protection to retain natural colors and set industry standards. The display is TV certified and reduces blue light from the screen by more than 50%. The anti-glare finish on the display allows users to enjoy a clear view from any angle.

* Product availability may vary by country or region.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in research, development and manufacturing of home appliances ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

