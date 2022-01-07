Intel announces Broadside at AMD and Nvidia





Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares have fallen sharply after the third quarter results were announced on October 21, 2021, as new products showed signs of a turnaround in Chipzilla’s business. Since then, it has been in a turnaround mode.

For example, Intel’s latest Alder Lake Central Processing Unit (CPU) is based on a competitive manufacturing process, which is priced and can provide solid performance against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). It is reported to have gained market share. And now, Intel is about to heat up with the launch of the Arc (codenamed Alchemist) discrete graphics processing unit (GPU). This helps to capture the lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Take a closer look at Intel’s latest move in the multi-billion dollar graphics card market and see how this poses a major challenge to the chip giant’s comeback efforts.

Intel has entered the discrete graphics card market with great success

On January 4, Intel announced that it has begun shipping Arc Discrete Graphics Cards. Notable is Chipzilla’s discrete GPU design, “Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, NEC.”

Something like Lenovo has already begun manufacturing devices with Intel’s discrete GPUs. Meanwhile, Acer is reported to launch the world’s first laptop with a chip maker’s discrete graphics card. More importantly, it should come as no surprise that more OEMs are choosing Intel’s Arc chips. The company is strengthening its partnership with game studios, as the title supports the technology on the GPU.

Intel’s ArcGPU is equipped with ray tracing technology. It also features artificial intelligence-based resolution upscaling and Intel’s unique DeepLink technology, which Intel says can accelerate many workloads if the computer has a compatible Intel processor. These features show that Intel is serious about hitting the discrete GPU market. The card is packed with the same technology as its rivals.

For example, Nvidia has been providing ray tracing on graphics cards for quite some time, with more than 150 game titles supporting technologies that provide gamers with an immersive experience. On the other hand, Nvidia cards also have Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), a feature that improves game image quality and resolution.

That’s why Intel is trying to enter the GPU market by burning all its guns. This could significantly increase the company’s bottom line in the long run. This is the reason.

Chipzilla can seize great opportunities

Intel will be the third player in the discrete GPU market after Nvidia and AMD. According to Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia led 83% of the space in the third quarter of 2021, leaving AMD with the remaining 17%. Nvidia has dominated the graphics card market with a strong hand, thanks to its robust supply chain and competitive RTX 30 series cards.

So chasing Nvidia is Intel’s ambitious goal so far, but even if you can take some share from AMD, you can make a lot of money. After all, Jon Peddie Research estimates that the discrete GPU market is worth $ 54 billion in 2025, compared to $ 23.6 billion in 2020. It’s not surprising to see Intel eat up AMD’s market share now.

First, Intel’s Arc GPUs are manufactured using TSMC’s N6 process, which is based on a 6-nanometer (nm) manufacturing node. This makes it smaller than AMD’s current generation graphics cards based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

The smaller manufacturing nodes mean that the transistors on Intel’s graphics cards are more crowded. As a result, they are ideally more powerful as they can perform more computations thanks to the dense transistors, while making them more power efficient while generating less heat. must. This power consumption profile can help Intel’s adoption of discrete graphics cards and help chip makers steal market share from AMD.

The second reason Intel graphics cards pose a threat to AMD is the former dominant share of the CPU market. Mercury Research estimates that Intel dominates 75% of the global PC (personal computer) processor market. Customers are tempted to choose Intel GPUs to generate more powerful performance from their devices as Chipzilla offers deep linking technology that promises to improve the performance of machines running on Intel CPU and GPU combinations. May be done.

Of course, it’s still unclear how Intel GPUs will work in the real world, but Leak’s entry-level graphics card competes with Nvidia’s mid-range products such as the RTX 3050 Ti laptop graphics card. It shows that you can do it.

Overall, Intel seems to be entering the GPU market in a promising way. If chip makers can hunt down 10% of this market in the next few years, they could add billions of dollars to revenue and could act as a catalyst for tech stocks in the long run.

