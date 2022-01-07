Google changes control of speaker group following Sonos patent dispute





Chris Monroe / CNET

Google is changing the way smart speakers are set up and controlled following a ban from the US International Trade Commission issued Thursday. The ban came after a judge ruled last year that Google infringed five patents owned by speaker maker Sonos.

Google outlined the changes in a community blog post on Thursday, saying, “Use the speaker group feature to control the volume of the Google Home app, use the Google Assistant to send voice, or interact directly with the Nest Hub display. I will do it. “

Get CNET TV, Streaming and Audio Newsletters

Become a home entertainment expert with carefully selected tips, reviews and deals. Delivered on Wednesday.

From now on, to adjust the volume of speaker groups, you will need to change each speaker individually instead of using the group volume controller. The device owner will also not be able to change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume button on the phone. When I try to change the volume of a group by voice, the Google Assistant displays the message “Sorry, I can’t change the volume of this device.”

Google also said that some people need a device utility app, or DUA, to complete the installation and update. According to Google, you may be prompted to download and run DUA. Google states that if your speaker group includes other brands that use Cast firmware, such as JBL or Lenovo, you may need to update to Cast firmware version 1.52.272222 or later.

Changes have been made to current Google products to avoid infringing Sonos patents. After the ITC’s ruling on Thursday, Google said it disagreed with the decision, but admitted that the commission had approved the modified design.

Using group speakers is a great way to create an audio experience that feels like you’re at home, and it works even if you ask Google for questions like “play music on downstairs speakers.” However, it is very painful that you cannot request volume adjustment by voice command and you have to adjust each speaker individually even if you group them.

In a community post, Google said it would work to minimize additional changes. For now, group pairing seems to affect Nest or all other speakers. Also, there seems to be no plans to mitigate this or revert to previous functionality. I contacted Google for confirmation. If there is a reply, I will update it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/google-changes-speaker-group-controls-following-sonos-patent-fight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos