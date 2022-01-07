Wishpond Acquires SMS Marketing Company Winback.chat for $ 700,000





Vancouver-based Wishpond is AtlasMind Inc. Acquired Winback.chat from US $ 700,000 in cash. The deal was closed in December, which means Wishponds will make its fourth acquisition in 2021.

Headquartered in New York, Winback offers an automated SMS marketing solution that includes a one-click installable cart abandonment tool for Shopify merchants.

Winbacks technology is deployed when shoppers browse but add nothing to their cart. The company claims that its customers are using Winbacktech to make up to 35 times more profit on their investment.

Founded in 2009, Wishpond is a digital marketing solution startup that offers a suite of cloud-based applications and services for business growth.

Since its inception, Wishpond has expanded its technology suite to include lead generation platforms, email marketing platforms, and marketing automation systems. Currently, it claims a customer base of over 3,000, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises.

With the purchase of Winback, this is Wishpond’s second set of assets acquired from AtlasMind. In August, we acquired the ad management platform Brax.io for $ 2 million.

To drive the acquisition strategy, Wish Pond secured a $ 6 million revolving operation line from the National Bank of Canada Technology and Innovation Banking Group in September.

Winback has more than 350 monthly customers and annual revenue of over US $ 450,000. Most of its customer base is in the United States, and Wish Pond claims to be in line with its target growth plan.

As a result of the acquisition, Winback will continue to maintain its own brand-client relationship and Wishpond will provide operational support.

Prior to launching Wishpond, CEO Ali Tajskandar worked as a software engineer at many tech startups such as SoundLogic (acquired by Lucent), Seance Software, and Bitspan Network.

Wishpond has previously acquired Persist IQ, a SaaS startup based in San Mateo, California, for US $ 3 million. It consists of equivalent cash, common stock, and one-year earnings based on Persist IQ earnings.

The TSX Venture Exchange-listed start-up also purchased Invigo, a Sally-based marketing technology company focused on serving clinics. Here, Wishpond agreed to pay $ 835,000 in advance and earn two years of performance. Wishpond is also listed in the OTCQX Best Markets under WPNDF.

In June, Wishpond formed a partnership with Idaho-based company Stukent. The company integrates Wishponds technology into the Stukents platform to provide digital courseware for implementing digital marketing and social media assignments.

