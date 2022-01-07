Toyota GRGT3 concept teased ahead of the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon





Toyota announced plans for this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, confirming the debut of two very exciting new products from the Gazu Racing team, representing efforts at both the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship. In addition to the hotter take of GR Yaris, Toyota also brings this GR GT3 concept, the take of the ultimate GT3 class racer.

This is interesting not only because it previews the new competition car that Toyota is developing, but also because it is a potential road-going version that all GT3 cars need for homologation.

Toyota already owns two rear-wheel drive sports models with the GR Supra and GR86, but as the teaser image shows, the GT3 concept is not based on either of these cars. Instead, it features an extreme cabria silhouette with a long bonnet and short tail, the same as the AMG GT.

Toyota's future EV plan laid out a new electric sports car while working

Underneath the huge rear wing is an actively integrated ducktail adjacent to the rear screen, which, like the Alpine A110 and FD Mazda RX-7, subtly wraps around the sides of the car, so the rear end is especially Looks interesting.

If you look closely, there are many typical aero elements of GT3 such as tall rear wing and pressure release vent of front wheel arch, but at the moment it is just a concept racing car, so Toyota’s design team Does not hold this. Return to the design of the main car.

Will this be another new sports car in the Gazu Racing series? Toyota’s rumination, introducing a fourth bespoke GR model in the range, isn’t new, but they generally pointed to an iconic, and mid-engined MR2 restart. This larger front engine, rear wheel drive concept is significantly different, and given its very clear silhouette and larger dimensions, it’s unlikely to replace either the Supra or the GR86, but the car is completely You have to wait until it becomes clear Get a better idea.

