Google loses Sonos patent proceedings and begins removing features from speakers





Enlarged / New Nest Audio.

Following a preliminary ruling in August, the US International Trade Commission has made a final decision that Google has infringed the patents for five Sonos smart speakers. The ruling could ban some products such as Nest Audio, Chromecast, and Pixel lines in the United States, but Google is preparing to downgrade ITC-approved software and infringe features from your product. Is being deleted.

Sonos basically invented the Connected Speakers category for streaming music, but with the advent of voice assistants, Big Tech has trampled the entire territory of Sonos. According to Sonos, while marketing support for Google Play Music to Google, Google looked behind the scenes of Sonos’ operations in 2013. According to Sonos, Google provided Google with a “blatantly and intentionally” copy of Sonos’ functionality. Home speaker released in 2016. Sonos sued Google in early 2020.

Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer, told The New York Times: We thank the ITC for clearly examining the five Sonos patents in question in this proceeding and clearly determining that Google is infringing all five. This is an all-out victory, very rare in patent proceedings.

All Sonos patents deal with the setting and control of a group of speakers. Google’s response to this situation was to push software updates to remove or avoid infringing patents, so it’s probably best to see what’s changing. In a Google Nest Community post called “Future Speaker Group Changes,” a Google representative tells the customer:

A recent legal ruling has made some changes to the way the device is set up. [how] The speaker group features will continue to work. You’ll notice some changes when you use the speaker group feature to control the volume in the Google Home app, control it by voice in the Google Assistant, or control the volume directly in the Nest Hub display.

To adjust the volume of a group of speakers, you need to adjust each speaker individually instead of using the group volume controller. You will also not be able to change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume button on the phone. Unless you have a speaker group that includes other brands of Cast-based devices such as JBL and Lenovo, most speaker groups should continue to work as expected. Must be a Cast firmware version of 1.52.272222 or later. Check this article or contact the device manufacturer for information on how to find the firmware version of your device. A small number of users will need to use the Device Utility App (DUA) to complete product installations and updates. You may be prompted to download and run the DUA. This will connect your device to Wi-Fi and receive the latest software version.

We will continue to support our users and strive to minimize additional changes.

Volume changes are the biggest annoyance of this list. Previously, you could control all the speakers being played with a single slider and change the volume of the group speakers by voice. Currently, it seems that only individual controls are available. Google will also remove the ability to control the volume of speaker groups via the physical volume button on your smartphone. This is a feature that was deprecated early in the Android 12 update. It seems that it is no longer possible to set the speaker group volume via a smart home routine.

Comments on Google posts are worth reading as they are full of angry customers who demand refunds and threaten the proceedings. One user has successfully summarized the customer’s reaction: “Are you sued by Sonos and paying for it? Hire a better lawyer to win the proceedings, pay Sonos royalties, or start refunding to your customers.” ..

Despite Sonos’ victory, the company isn’t getting the results it expects. Sonos wants Google to pay royalties for patents and doesn’t want to remove features from products it’s already purchased and pull rugs from under consumers. Until that happens, Sonos seems to continue to put pressure on Google. Sonos’ Victory Statement ends with:

Google may be able to degrade or eliminate product functionality in ways that bypass the ITC’s import bans. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Or just as Google has already paid fair royalties for the technology it abused by other companies.

