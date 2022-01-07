X4 Impact Selected as Top Rank Impact Tech Solutions





Edmonds, WA, January 7, 2022 / PRNewswire / –X4Impact, Social Innovation Market Intelligence Platform has released a list of top-ranked solutions in the product and leadership category. This year’s winners make up the top 3 percent of the x4i.org list.

X4Impact lists over 2,000 searchable technology products and services by impact area serving nonprofits and social sector decision makers. This is the largest technology directory in the United States used by organizations seeking to make a positive impact on society.

X4Impact Top Rank Solution

X4Impact Top-Ranking 2021 Solutions has been highlighted from a number of selected categories such as cybersecurity, mental health, financing, relationship management, environment and energy, poverty and homelessness, addiction, and workforce development. In addition, organizations with black leadership, female leadership, and Latin leadership that recognize one or more members of a senior management team or board of directors have special honors.

X4 Impact’s top-ranked winners are celebrating platform-wide recognition to validate their mission to have a positive impact on society through innovation.

Blue Ocean Gear Inc, the top-ranked solution in the environment and energy sector of X4 Impact. Kortney Opshaug, CEO and Founder of, said: “Smart buoys are currently deployed using fishing gear from the Arctic to the tropics, so I’m looking forward to where things will go in 2022!”, Added Opshaug.

“We are very honored to have Toyz Electronics, LLC selected for the Black Leadership,” said Damola Idowu, CEO of the Black-led Toyzsteam. “2021 was a great year for us.”

Sara Boyd, CEO of Vida Nyx, ranked high in two categories, saying: , Intimacy with customers, and compassion for humanity as we grow. It’s great to have resources like X4 Impact to make the technology better. “

X4Impact is supported by major charities such as Ford, Hulett and Rockefeller. X4Impact also offers research and data services, as well as a free directory of technology solutions for nonprofits and other social services agencies. In 2021, X4 Impact released 25 free interactive reports, including one for each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

X4Impact provides fair access to data and advisory services to help social innovators find markets with advanced insights and segmentation.

Top rank: Cyber ​​security

Keeper Security Cyvatar defends Polymorphing Axonius

Top rank: Mental health

Lyra Health Hopebound MindRight Ginger BabyNoggin

Top rank: CRM

ChildCareCRM Salsa Labs Oleeo CharityEngine Unite Us

Top rank: Environment and energy

Blue Ocean Gear TheOxygenator International Underwater Exploration Sync Energy AI Shone

Top Rank: Poverty and Homeless

SocialwyzeHEART Family Software AmpleHarvest.org Brave Buttons EMPath

Top rank: Addiction

Kaden DynamiCare Health Pilleve FLT Medical Workit Health

Top rank: Labor development

PAIRIN Mentoring Complete Hesperus Whole Story Deputy

Top Rank: Black Leadership

Footprint TOYZSTEAMSkillspire Courtroom5 Reyets

Top Rank: Female Leadership

Footprint Docugami Keeper Security VidaNyx Bites

Top Rank: Latin Leadership

VidaNyx Real Talk Symba b.world Giving Tech Labs

About X4 Impact X4 Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation, with insights to create and extend technology for the public good. In less than a year, X4Impact has become Tech for Good Solutions’ largest online marketplace and a major intelligence platform for the US nonprofit sector. It aims to be a “social impact gartner” and provides data and insights to raise awareness of US opportunity areas and social landscapes. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build tomorrow’s social impact organizations. For more information, please visit x4i.org.

