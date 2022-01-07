CES2022 Vendor Promotes Smart Glasses





Many vendors of CES2022 this week have unveiled augmented reality headsets in anticipation of a breakthrough year for smart glasses.

AR headset maker Vuzix (VUZI) attended a show in Las Vegas, demonstrating the latest products primarily for enterprise users.

Paul Travers, CEO of Vuzix, is bullish on the outlook for smart glasses and wearable heads-up displays in 2022.

“Smart glasses are on the way,” Travers told Investor’s Business Daily. “The world is increasingly adopting them.”

In the afternoon trading on the stock market today, Vuzix’s share price fell 1.6% to 8.10.

A new product called “paradigm shift”

At CES 2022, which runs until Friday, Vuzix promoted the Vuzix Shield smart safety glasses. Eyeglasses will be on the market in the second half of 2022.

Vuzix Shield provides lightweight, prescription-ready safety goggles for enterprise applications. The glasses feature a binocular waveguide display with a pair of micro LED projectors. They can produce crisp videos with contextual information for the wearer.

Eyeglasses allow warehouse and other field workers to receive hands-free support. Vuzix Shield connects wirelessly to your smartphone to make calls. There are also two front cameras that allow workers to get remote video support in the event of a problem.

“I think this is a paradigm shift in smart glasses in the enterprise space,” Travers said. “They are designed to allow you to walk to some of the equipment and get work instructions.”

In late December, Vuzix announced that it had agreed with wireless carrier Verizon (VZ) to leverage Verizon’s 5G network to provide augmented reality sports experiences to Vuzix Shield smart glasses.

CES 2022: Qualcomm Powering AR device

Vuzix Shield uses Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Snapdragon XR1 platform.

At CES 2022, Qualcomm stated that the Snapdragon chip is powering more than 50 devices in the virtual and augmented reality markets.

At the show, Qualcomm also announced an expansion of collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to develop lightweight AR glasses.

Qualcomm is investing in chips for smart glasses because it sees the device as the ultimate replacement for smartphones, Travers said.

Also at CES 2022, Chinese TV maker TCL unveiled a prototype smart glass with plans to enter the market.

Consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL) is reportedly planning to announce a mixed reality headset later this year. Mixed reality connects aspects of virtual reality and augmented reality technology. Apple was not an exhibitor at CES2022.

