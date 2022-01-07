The best first word to use is ADIEU





Friends and fellow Wordle fanatics, this is my meaculpa.

A few days ago I wrote about Wordle’s first word strategy. This is a once-daily word guessing game that combines the mastermind of the game with the solution of crossword puzzles that have swept the internet. Tweets filled with yellow boxes).

WARNING: Stop reading if you want to continue playing the game happily before proceeding. Otherwise? read!

I thought I found the best word to start guessing, WEIRD, or other two vowel words. Since then, I’ve heard from many fans who have better words from the beginning.

And … there is something that has blown my heart away.

I must acknowledge the credit of my friend Nick Schwartz, who was told to start using it …

ADIEU.

Yes, that’s important! It’s four vowels. four! You can immediately see which of the five is in or out.

I’m not going to ruin Friday’s Wordle, but let’s just say that this really helped.

Thanks to anyone who gave me a #Wordle tip to do “adieu” as the first word

— Vivian Chandra (she / she / ia) (@ vivsterNZ) January 6, 2022

The word I always start with in Wordle is ADIEU because it’s very easy to remove vowels. I usually follow words that contain the letter combination “NSTL” based on the available vowels. Wheel of Fortune method, does it seem to work for me?

-Dali Dimovski (@DaliDimovski) January 7, 2022

Is “adieu” the best word opener?

— Poop Pants (@walrusopera) January 7, 2022

Ward Le Hack: Use ADIEU as the first word

–Pragun Dua (@pragdua) January 6, 2022

The first word of the word is always “adieu”, just saying that we haven’t lost yet

— Wewbster (@Webster_Duck) January 4, 2022

Wordle 202 3/6, this time I went with adieu first

— Neasden negroni Enjoyer (@dannybirchall) January 7, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/wordle-strategy-first-word-best-adieu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos