Simulation of a real-time distribution center whose mission is to solve complex delivery challenges





Fortna has increased its investment in a new Innovation Science and Technology Center whose mission is to solve complex distribution challenges.

Today’s distribution centers are extremely complex and can store millions of SKUs while processing thousands of orders in different configurations, says Marc Austin, Chief Solutions Officer at Fortna. Assigning the right work to the right person at the right time to maximize efficiency goes beyond human cognitive ability. At the heart of these operations are automation, robotics, and advanced software that synchronizes personnel to reduce labor pressure while improving the speed and efficiency of fulfillment.

From Fortna:

To address these challenges, Fortna has set up the Science and Technology Innovation Center to develop advanced mathematical models, algorithms and simulations to drive advanced data science-based warehouse execution software, simulations, emulations and digital twins. I have created an integrated virtual environment to link. The platform can simulate a real-time distribution center before it is built to validate the design and software infrastructure. You can also record and play back your livestream environment to uncover the root cause of problems and enable what-if analysis of possible future scenarios.

The Fortnas Science and Technology Center for Innovation is tasked with solving some of the most complex challenges in distribution today by using science, modeling and research to drive faster and more cost-effective fulfillment. Says Russ Meller, Fortna’s chief scientist. We are bridging the gap between what is possible and what is possible.

