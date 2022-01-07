It seems messed up for Daniel Berger to use another caddy club to change the angle between the lie and the loft and then not undo it.Golf news and tour information





Earlier this week, much was done about the blunder of Viktor Hovland’s golf club. This was understandable given that young Norwegians provided live updates on social media. But another player, Daniel Berger, who won multiple tours, had similar club problems.

After many phone calls with American Airlines, Burger’s club arrived at Maui late Tuesday, and unlike Hobland’s club, they arrived there in unison. problem? Burger arrived in Hawaii on Sunday and wanted to practice the long-awaited after a long layoff between the Hero World Challenge and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

I joined Brett Waldman, a longtime tour caddy who was on the scene in Kapalua this week, and happened to have a club with him. Waldman kindly lent me a stick to Burger for a few days, but he didn’t seem to know what Burger was trying to do with them.

“One of the other caddies I borrowed [clubs]”Bret Waldman was here,” said Burger, who kicked off Thursday at 7 under 66. Especially after a long flight around the world to get here, I had to move, so whatever I had would work. ”

Indeed, Burger reverted lies and lofts before returning them, according to the old adage “If you borrow something, you should return it in the same or better condition.” You would be wrong to make that assumption.

“I didn’t put them back, and I don’t know, I think I stole his driver,” Berger said. “Because I still have his driver …”

Hmm … a little messed up! That said, Waldman is a former tour pro (played for several seasons on the Korn / Ferry Tour), so I’m pretty sure it’s okay to get the club back to the correct specs. Hopefully Burger will eventually return his driver.

