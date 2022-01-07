MacRumors Giveaway: Get iPhone and Mac accessory packs from Satechi





This week’s gift will partner with Satechi to give MacRumors readers the opportunity to win a prize pack that includes some of Satechi’s latest devices. The prize pack includes a 165W USB-C 4-port PDGaN charger, a 2-in-1 headphone stand with a wireless charger, a 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand, and a $ 200 gift card, so Satechi’s You can also choose accessories. yourself.

Satechi’s 2-in-1 headphone stand with wireless charger was announced earlier this week, combining a Qi-based wireless charger with a stand for large headphones like the AirPods Max, as the name implies. It has a soft padded base for charging your iPhone or AirPods, and a hook for holding your headphones.

The wireless charging base charges at 7.5W, but you can use the included USB-C port to charge your AirPods Max and other headphones. An optional 20W power adapter is required.

The $ 120 165W GaN charger just announced today includes four USB-C ports and supports up to 165W to charge multiple devices at once. The maximum power of one device is 100W, which is enough for all Apple MacBook models, but it can’t charge a new 16-inch machine at full speed.

It supports multiple power configurations and adjusts power distribution based on what is connected, so it can be used to charge iPad, Mac, iPhone, and other devices at the same time.

Satechi includes a $ 120 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand designed for Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It features an upright magnetic charger for your iPhone, a small platform at the bottom for charging your AirPods, and an Apple Watch charging pack.

The stand isn’t MagSafe, as Apple still limits the official “MagSafe” hardware. Therefore, charge your iPhone with a maximum of 7.5W. The Apple Watch Charging Pack is also incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 7’s fast charging feature, but it’s an ideal setup for nighttime charging and other situations where faster charging isn’t required.

Satechi also has a variety of accessories such as hubs, adapters, keyboards, mice, chargers and desk stands. All of these are designed with Apple’s products in mind.

You will receive one Satechi Prize Pack that includes the above three accessories and a $ 200 Satechi Gift Card. To win, please enter your email address using the Gleam.io widget below. The email address will only be used for contact purposes to contact the winners and send them prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to YouTube channels, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

International law on giveaways is complex and is only applicable to US residents over the age of 18, UK residents over the age of 18, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in a state or territory. come in. All federal, state, state, and / or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the winner. To provide feedback and get more information about “gift” restrictions, please see the Site Feedback section. Here, the rule description is redirected.

The contest will be held today (January 7th) from 11:00 am Pacific time to 11:00 am on January 14th. Winners will be randomly selected on January 14th and will be contacted by email. The winner will reply within 48 hours and provide the shipping address before a new winner is selected.

