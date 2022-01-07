Restaurant brand aims to get Mojo in 2022





Major restaurant brands are stepping up their digital activities with the aim of getting off with their right foot towards 2022.

The diner-style chain Friendly started this year with an overview of last year’s innovations in a news release published Tuesday (January 4th) with 130 restaurants in 12 states. The stage of transformational growth in 2022. Under the new owner, Amici Partners Group, the brand has launched a rewards program and expanded off-premises fulfillment options. Next year, the brand will add menu and experience enhancements.

Meanwhile, Dallas, Texas-based and 550-based fast casual chain Dickeys Barbecue Pit launched its first Wing Boss on Thursday (January 6) just nine months ago. Since then, we have announced the launch of our fourth virtual brand. .. The new brand Trailer Birds Hot Chicken offers Nashville-style food and is available from third-party aggregators or direct ordering sites. These asset light virtual brands are rapidly becoming a central part of the Dickies business.

At the same time, salad-centric fast casual chain Sweet Green and Mexican-style quick service chain Taco Bell will start this year with the announcement of a subscription program aimed at building digital loyalty. Both programs charge $ 10 for $ 30. Day member. The former offers customers the opportunity to earn $ 3 credits for digital purchases over $ 9.95 once a day for 30 days on Monday (January 3), while the latter offers subscribers free tacos daily. Announced a program to do.

With numbers

Digital availability is an important factor for today’s restaurants. According to data from the PYMNTS2021 Restaurant Readiness Index, produced in collaboration with Paytronix, 55% of chain quick service restaurant (QSR) sales are generated online, and 39% of chain restaurants with table service sales are through digital channels. Will come in. In addition, by April last year, 69% of restaurants offered the ability to order using the mobile app, 50% offered the ability to order online, and 52% offered the loyalty program. ..

What the insider is saying

Loyalty programs and digital communications will be key to the success of restaurants next year.

Everything will provide a powerful digital guest experience. Therefore, you can collect data and start communicating with guests. In an interview with Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbinstold PYMNTS Karen Webster. And guests like to be rewarded for where they spend their money.

But even a strong mobile presence may not be enough to hack it in this rapidly digitizing space.

As omniverses and more come down the pipe, there are various digital interaction models, FiservVice President Scott McKaytold PYMNTS of Global Digital Commerce in an interview. I don’t think digital will be gone, but consumer interactions will change what digital means.

