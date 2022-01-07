Sonos’ Patent Win will change Google’s smart speakers for now





On Thursday, the US International Trade Commission, which regulates import laws, determined that Alphabet’s Google infringes an audio technology patent held by smart speaker company Sonos. .. The Commission said Google infringed five Sonos patents and issued a limited exclusion order banning the import of certain audio technologies, controllers, and components manufactured by Google.

Google, of course, says it won’t retreat. It will be appealed and must be done within 60 days before the ITC ruling comes into force. Meanwhile, Sonos has two patent infringement proceedings pending in federal court against Google. These two disputed proceedings are important because the ITC does not have the authority to award damages, said Peter Toren, an intellectual property attorney based in Washington, DC.

But Google clearly predicted that this could be the result of an ITC review. This is because in August 2021 he presented a series of product redesigns to ITC judge Charles Bullock, who determined that the proposed workaround did not infringe the Sonos patent. Following yesterday’s ITC ruling, Google shared some of the changes it made to smart speakers.

So how do ITC decisions that could block all imports of a particular product, unless Google complies with it, affect the product experience? First, the changes that Google deploys will apply to Google smart speakers and NestHub displays. It’s unclear how or if this will affect other Google products such as Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks, as Google does not provide a complete list of affected devices. The update will be available in the coming days, according to spokeswoman Nicole Addison. And so far, all updates are software-based.

Google says it will no longer have the ability to adjust speaker volume for each group. Customers will need to adjust the volume of each speaker individually. You will also not be able to change the volume of the speaker group using the physical volume button on the phone. Unless the speaker has been updated to the latest firmware, the cast feature will also be affected by non-Google smart devices that have Chromecast built in, such as those made by Lenovo and JBL. Also, some users will not be able to experience automatic software updates on their smart speakers. Instead, you need to download and install the Device Utility app. This will ensure that your device is connected to Wi-Fi and receives the latest software version, Google said.

While these may seem like relatively small changes, much of the appeal of multi-room wireless smart speakers was the pioneer when they first launched 20 years ago, synchronizing multiple speakers. It is a function to control at the same time. These changes lose some of its ease of use.

ITC decisions could also impact future Google designs. And, depending on the outcome of the federal proceedings, more changes may be made. (According to the New York Times, one of the proceedings filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles has been suspended until the ITC’s decision is finalized. Another proceeding in the US District Court in San Francisco is ongoing. is. .)

