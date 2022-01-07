New Innovation-Launching Corps Northeast Hub to Help Technology Breakthrough | Rowan Today





Announcing that the new I-Corps Northeast Hub has been launched this week and is accepting applications for the first researcher training program with the aim of promoting the discoveries made in the university’s lab to everyday life. .. The four-week program, which tackles the challenge of creating successful startup and entrepreneurial ventures based on the discovery of science and technology, begins on February 28 and runs online until March 23.

With a five-year grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the I-Corps Northeast Hub brings together the first eight of the region’s top universities to provide NSF’s signature I-Corps educational experience. increase. More familiar tasks for business school students, such as interviewing potential customers to discover if technology meets their needs.

Participants will attend the course in a small team that may include faculty, postdocs and staff researchers, and graduate and undergraduate students in the technology-related labs under investigation. Each team works with experienced mentors to help researchers navigate the process.

Hub instructors take the NSF I-Corps training approach. This approach has been preparing researchers for more than a decade to form startups and move their research to the public sphere, which is useful in everyday life.

Through its program, Hub builds skills and opportunities from around the northeastern region and among researchers from all backgrounds, including those historically undervalued in entrepreneurship. Participants do not need to belong to a hub institution to attend the 4-week course.

The main institution of the hub is Princeton University, with Rutgers University and the University of Delaware as partners. Its first affiliates are Rowan University and New Jersey Institute of Technology in New Jersey, Lehi University and Temple University in Pennsylvania, and Delaware State University. The hub expands each year, adding new partner universities.

Rodney Priestley, Deputy Director of Research, Princeton University, said: Priestley, a professor of chemistry and biotechnology at Pomeroy and Betty Perry Smith, is a co-director of the Hub.

Julius Corey, Director of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Delaware’s Faculty of Engineering, said: Hub co-director. “This is a great addition to this part of the country.”

Teams must sign up for the program, and selected teams are eligible for up to $ 3,000 to fund a customer discovery survey. Upon completion, the team is eligible to apply for the NSF I-Corps Teams program. The program includes a $ 50,000 grant for customer and industry discovery research.

Learn how to sign up for a 4-week regional program on the I-Corps Northeast Hub website.

Applications are open to researchers belonging to any university or institution.

The program runs online from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on February 28, March 2, March 9, and March 23.

The application deadline is January 31st.

Visit icorpne.org to sign up for and register for our online briefing on Friday, January 14th, at 2:00 pm EST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.rowan.edu/news/2022/01/new-innovation-corps-northeast-hub-launches.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos