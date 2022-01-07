Some parts of the site can compromise the quality of the entire site





Google’s John Mueller answered a question about inadequate translation on the website. He expanded his answer to address the question of how Google evaluates the quality of a website when some of the websites are of poor quality.

The question is about a section of the site that is poorly translated, but Mueller’s answer gives insight into how the quality of the site affects the entire website and ranking, even in one section of the site. Offers.

Low quality section of the website

The person asking the question wanted to know if inadequate translation could affect the entire website.

He asked:

“I suspect that poor translation of the new language version can adversely affect the SEO of the more established major language versions of the domain.”

The following is an example of a well-established French site. The publisher of this site has added a German section of the site where the auto-generated German content is inadequate.

He admitted that he knew that Google was indignant at the poor translation.

advertisement

Continue reading below

He wanted to know if this poor quality section could bring down the rest of the site, or if the negative quality would be limited to that section of the site.

Related: Would you like to use Google Translate to automatically generate content?

Part of the site can drag down the entire site

John Mueller answered the question of whether poor quality is limited to one section of the site.

Mueller:

“I think the simple answer is yes.

The main issue isn’t about the translated version of the content, but in some respects it focuses on the quality of the entire site.

Looking at the quality of the entire site, it doesn’t matter why the quality is low if there are important parts of the low quality.

If they are just bad translations, whether they are terrible or not.

However, if you find that there are important parts of poor quality, you may think that this website is not as great as you might think overall.

And it can affect different locations throughout the website.

That is, if you have a very low quality translation that is indexed and very noticeable in your search, it could definitely reduce the high quality translation or the high quality original content you have. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

Related: 50 Questions You Must Ask To Evaluate The Quality Of Your Website

There is no big danger signal on the quality of the site

Sometimes you’ll look for a big red flag that stands out, but when it comes to site quality, it’s important that many things, such as traffic lights, work together to indicate whether your site is high or low quality. Explain that there is.

The person asked a follow-up question about the translation, and Mueller started talking about the overall site quality rating.

He explained that various low quality aspects of the site can work together to contribute to Google’s negative quality assessment of the site as a whole.

Mueller explained:

“It’s our problem trying to understand the quality of the entire website, at least in the way I understand it.

And that’s usually not an individual thing we can point out and say. For example, if a page has five misspellings, it’s a sign of poor quality.

These things happen individually.

And all these factors I consider individually aren’t a sign that something is of poor quality, but rather you need to put them all together and then understand what the mix is. ..

Also, if the overall quality of the website is significantly improved or the situation is significantly worsened, the system will say “Oh, the overall view of this website is better or worse.

Therefore, from that point of view, there is nothing concrete that we can point out. “

Related: It takes months for Google to assess the quality of websites across the web

Overall site quality

Mueller has talked a lot about the quality of the entire site over the past year. It’s very appealing to learn, especially given the sheer number of reports that content isn’t indexed.

I think the important point is that there is no big specific danger signal to point out as blaming the poor quality of the site. Rather, it’s a lot to work together to give an overall impression of quality.

One low quality area can hurt the entire site

See at 6:53 mark

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/website-quality/432065/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos