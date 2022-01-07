BIAD expert Duan Huanan was invited to the 7th Beijing-Taiwan Construction Innovation and Development Forum





New York, NY-(Newsfile Corp.-January 7, 2022)-On December 28, 2021, the 7th Beijing-Taiwan Construction Technology Innovation Development Forum was held in Beijing, attracting attention from all disciplines. Inspired by COVID-19, the forum has set up two venues in Beijing and Taipei. About 100 construction industry experts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait participated in this forum in the form of video conferences. Industry expert Duan Huanan, director of health design at the 5th Design Institute of the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD), was invited to the forum to give a keynote speech at a conference entitled “AI Supports Digital and Intelligent”. I did it. Innovation in the construction industry. “

At the beginning of the conference, Duan Huanan, Health Design Director of the 5th Design Institute of the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD), gave the first keynote speech, deeply discussing its potential and future developments. Using AI’s direction in the construction industry and his own design work and scientific research experience as an example, how to more effectively accelerate the industry’s value creation and productivity through human-machine collaboration. After that, Li Jianhua, Deputy Chief Engineer of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd. Chen Guangxiong, Chairman of the Taiwan Green Energy Industry Alliance. LI Jianhui, Deputy Chief Engineer of Beijing Shuko Construction Group Co., Ltd. LI Hongyuan, a professor of civil engineering at National Taiwan University, gave keynote speeches one after another.

After the meeting, an important guest of the forum, Duan Huanan, accepted an interview with a reporter. “As a science, architecture not only includes science and technology such as structure, electromechanical, energy, transportation, information, ecology, environment, geography, but as art, architecture is economic, social, psychological, history, It also covers the law, arts, culture, aesthetics, philosophy, administration, and many other humanities and social science theories and disciplines.

“Innovative development of building technology plays an important role in promoting the overall development of the construction industry, improving the efficiency of building design, reducing construction costs and improving building quality.” Duan Huanan is a graduate of the Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology. Since joining the industry, Duan Huanan has participated in and presided over architectural works nationwide as a principal or chief designer. Many of his major construction projects, such as Chongqing’s international city of Tongzhou, Xiang’s canyon, and Beijing’s folding gardens, are all masterpieces of the era. In his constant pursuit of knowledge and practice, Duan Huanan also has a deep understanding of architectural subjects and a prior understanding of future development trends in the industry.

In recent years, Duan Huanan has developed many high-tech achievements such as a building project investment decision support system based on data mining V1.0 and a building design expert system based on artificial intelligence V1.0 through many years of enthusiastic research. It has significantly improved the efficiency and quality of construction work, not only meeting the needs of the rapid development of the construction industry, but also producing very important economic and social benefits.

It is understood that the Beijing-Taiwan Construction Technology Innovation Development Forum, which is a major event in the domestic construction industry, has received a great deal of attention from society since its inception. As the seventh forum, this forum continues the high-end tradition of previous events. With the theme of “Cooperating to promote new development and working together to build new patterns”, the aim is to promote the development of the construction industry in two places through the exchange of the construction industry. .. With construction as a hub, both sides will lead to the Winter Olympics. With construction as a bridge, we will jointly build a new pattern. At the end of the interview, Duan Huanan is honored to be invited to this forum. We will continue to contribute to the technological innovation and development of the construction industry. (Reporter: Tang Haiyuan)

