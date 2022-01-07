CES startups show that older technicians can help everyone – TechCrunch





This year’s CES senior tech startups have shown potential in this sector. If technology can help older people live a more comfortable life, many others can. After all, the usefulness of mobility aids, health monitoring platforms, long-term financial planning, etc. is not limited to the elderly.

Yesterday I covered startups in a virtual presentation at AARP Innovation Labs. The presentation covered everything from financial literacy platforms to D2C startups creating products to address menopause.

Some of the other TechCrunchs coverage this week included a robot cart with a Labrador system retriever, retractable tray system, shelves, and an optional refrigerator. A retriever that can carry up to £ 25 can help people with disabilities and deliver payloads such as laundry, food and other items around the house. Voice control via Alexa (startup is backed by the Amazon Alexa fund).

Sengled has announced a smart light bulb that can measure your health, including tracking heart rate, temperature, and sleep with radar sensing. There are no new ideas for smart monitors, but Sengleds bulbs aren’t particularly noticeable. As pointed out by our hardware editor, Brian Heater, there may be some applications that may be useful in care, such as fall detection.

More tech giants, including LG, are entering home health surveillance games. LG has announced that all smart TVs in 2021 and 2022 will have the Independas app on the remote health platform installed. This means that people will be able to use LG TV to make telemedicine appointments and access pharmacy benefit plans.

Medical device startup Eargo has launched its latest hearing aid, the Eargo 6. New features include Sound Adjust, a unique algorithm that automatically adjusts settings, eliminating the need for users to manually switch settings or make audio clear in noisy environments. It also includes Mask-Mode, an environmental offset that you can select from the Eargos app, so users can hear the person wearing the mask more clearly.

Sensorscall has announced an update to the Care Alert remote monitoring app that integrates with Apple Watch, Fitbit and other health tracking devices. The new wellness dashboard allows families and other caregivers to see trends in daily life, sleep patterns, hygiene, and kitchen usage. CareAlert was created by an elderly person who ages on the spot (or often stays at home away from other family members).

BOCCO emo is one of the latest robots created for nursing homes. Developed by Yukai Engineering, the maker of the luxury robot pillow Qoobo, Boccoemo is small enough to sit at a table, so it connects to medical IoT devices, monitors patient vitals and alerts nurses about the patient’s condition. increase. If the patient needs help, BOCCO emo will “discuss” with the patient until a nurse arrives. It can also be used to update the family about the patient’s condition. BOCCO emo has already conducted a test program in Japan and is currently used in hospitals in Japan. The little robot uses the emo language. Yukai Engineering means understanding the user’s speech and emotions and responding accordingly with sound effects, facial expressions and gestures.

Startups that enable independent living using IoT sensors included Nodeus Solutions KoKoon, a network of small IoT sensors connected to mobile apps for caregivers and families. The algorithm learns a person’s habits and notifies the caregiver of any changes in behavior.

Other startups that combine IoT sensors, AI-based technologies, and mobile apps include Caregiver Smart Solutions, Unaide, and Smart Macadam.

