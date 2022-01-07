The latest iOS update for Google Chrome is breaking the app for some users





Some Google Chrome users are aware that the app has stopped working according to the latest updates currently available for download from the App Store. The update, Google Chrome 97, doesn’t look broken to anyone, but many users report that the app freezes and becomes unresponsive. Rebooting and reinstalling doesn’t seem to solve the problem.

Multiple reports across social media spyed by 9to5Google show that the problem is more extensive than Google definitely likes. I couldn’t reproduce the problem on an iPhone 13 Pro Max running iOS 15.3, but there are many people who can.

Since then, I’ve been able to reproduce the issue on an iPhone running iOS 15.3. The freeze issue only occurred after updating Chrome for iOS to version 97. It hit the App Store about 3 days ago. Older versions of the app on the same device worked fine. However, another iPhone running the same Chrome version as iOS 15.2 did not have the freeze issue. I found that this issue did not occur with a completely new installation.

It is its unpredictability that can make this a problematic problem to fix. It’s easier to fix a recurring issue, but make sure Google gets the fix sooner rather than later. Some people have reported that clearing the app’s cache will fix the problem, but it will only work if the app can continue to work long enough.

You can download Google Chrome from the App Store, but if you’re already using an older version, it might be wise to leave it for now.

