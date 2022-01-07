From Kitty’s bathroom monitor to Kegel-inducing chair: CES2022’s most bizarre technology





When it comes to off-the-wall technology, CES never disappoints.

Consumer Technology Association This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

Each year, CES brings us some of the most innovative and futuristic concepts-that we expect to discuss over the years to come. It also brings us a little technology out there. A product that scratches your head and asks, “What on earth influenced this?”

To be clear, it doesn’t mean it’s a bad technique, nor does it mean it’s not exciting. They are just the ones that none of us had on the CES2022 Bingo Card.

Pharaoh O2 Massage Chair

There is a massage chair, followed by Bodyfriend’s Pharaoh O2. This is a CES Innovation winner and premium massage chair that looks like a futuristic first class flight. Bodyfriend’s other chairs range from $ 2,499 to $ 9,999, all packed with high-tech features to maximize comfort.

What kind of function? The Pharaoh O2 Innovation Awards page states that the chair uses advanced sensors to assist recovery. We’re not just talking about back massage. According to a bodyfriend, “The perineal massage function not only helps the muscles of the pelvic floor and the blood circulation in the perineum, but also guides the user to do Kegel exercises to stay healthy.”

As CNET’s Claire Reilly discovered in 2017, Kegel-related technology isn’t new, but the chair that induces Kegel exercises seems to be the first of its kind. The product page does not specify that the chair is intended for pregnant people, but the specific call for perineal massage seems to have been made with the product in mind for its audience.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

OWO Game Haptic VR Best

OWO Game wants you to feel the game you are playing not only emotionally but also physically. Wireless vests use tactile technology to mimic real-world sensations. Imagine wearing a body-fitting vest like an athletic compression shirt that reacts to what’s happening in the virtual world. In OWO’s words, “Our algorithms can create an infinite number of different sensations, such as rain, gunshots, wind, and hugs.”

The concept itself is not as strange as the decision to put a “gunshot” between other calm emotions such as rain, wind and hugs. As gaming technology evolves, people are looking for more ways to make them feel more immersive. The tactile vest is the latest purpose of that quest. OWO Game is much more sophisticated than the haptic vests we’ve seen in the past.

If you ever thought the game would be more fun if you felt like you were shot, OWO will cover it for you.

OWO Petnow nose print ID for dogs

Humans can use fingerprints as unique identifiers, but the soles of dogs do not have the unique ability (and manual dexterity) to fingerprint them. Unless Petnow has found a way to high-five the tablet without high-fiving the puppy, take a picture of that beautiful snout instead.

The dog’s nose has unique ridges and patterns of ridges that Petnow uses a neural network to identify them. This technology has won the CES Innovation Award for software and mobile apps. And Petnow has put this technology to practical use. “Petnow aims to build a world without losing or abandoning dogs with a registration system that uses advanced dog identification technology with nose marks.”

Maicat AI compatible Robocat

Robot pets have been around since at least 2000 when Poo-Chi hit the shelves. After all, electronic pets are much cheaper than keeping a living cat or dog. However, Macroact wants to bring these toys to the future with Maicat. A “social robot”, Maicat is designed to adapt to the home environment. It sounds like a robot vacuum with four legs and no cleaning function.

However, Maicat doesn’t just learn how to avoid hitting a wall. Macroact states that Maicat “has face, voice, and emotion recognition” and “can analyze and evaluate situations through emotional intelligence algorithms.” Are you worried that you won’t be able to experience a real cat? Macroact is not afraid. “Maicat reacts differently depending on its mood and situation and avoids repetition. [experiences].. “

No need to clean the toilet with Maicat robot cat.

Macroact PurrSongLavvie Cat Monitoring Technology

Cats are famous for pretending not to care about things. Did you fall off the sofa? Walk it away as if nothing had happened. Did you miss the jump to the countertop? Pretend you weren’t interested in the first place. In most cases this is a harmless and humorous tendency, but it can be more dangerous when it comes to cat health.

PurrSong Lavvie products want to remove some of the guesswork from monitoring cat health by monitoring cat activity and bathroom habits. As Patrick Holland of CNET wrote, “The idea is that all of this data will help you see your cat’s daily life and, more importantly, help your cat notice it quickly enough when it breaks. . “

It’s a cool and useful technology, but “cat bathroom monitoring” is definitely one of the surprises of this year’s CES.

PurrSong’s products are designed to notify you when your cat feels sick, based on your cat’s behavior.

PurrSong

For more information on the CES 2022, see the robot’s experience with Ameca, new (expensive) recycling technology, and the CES technology you can actually buy this year.

