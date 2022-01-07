Google and Twitter employees are flooding Democrats with donations as companies have been accused of censoring conservatives





Google and Twitter employees are flooding Democratic campaigns and committees with cash. Republicans claim that tech giants are censoring conservative voices.

Records show that Google’s top donors, who own YouTube, pushed 94% of their 2022 political contributions to the Democratic Party, as did 99% of Twitter employee donations.

“From top to bottom, these companies are overwhelmingly liberal and overwhelmingly pro-Democratic,” Media Research Center Dungainer told Fox News. “At the top, they contribute to the Democratic cause. At the bottom, they contribute to the overwhelming number of Democratic causes.”

Federal Election Commission records show that individual Google donors who donated more than $ 2,000 to the midterm elections donated $ 690,300 to the Democrats and Republicans during this campaign cycle.

Most of that amount meets the financial resources of democracy.

YouTube has removed a video of a Georgian mother criticizing her child’s mask obligations: “Medical Misinformation”

These Google employees donated $ 652,600 to the Democrats and $ 37,700 to the Republicans. This means that over 94% of these donations were donated to the Democratic Party.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, employees of Google’s parent company Alphabet and its affiliates donated $ 1.4 million to the Republican Party, compared to nearly $ 22 million to the Democratic Party in the 2020 elections. President Biden received about $ 4.4 million from those individuals.

Twitter employees also have great support for the Democratic Party. According to the New York Post, the company’s individuals donated 99% of their approximately $ 15,000 political contributions to the Democratic Party for the 2022 elections.

According to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, federal Democrats raised 98% of donations from Twitter employees in the final cycle.

“That’s the problem. The politics of the day who is what’s happening is determined by all parties, people from all parties,” Gainer told Fox News.

Freedom of Speech at the Media Research Center Gainer, Vice President of the United States, helps run a website called CensorTrack.org that records right-wing accounts and cases of individual silence. The running tracker on this site aggregates 3,185 cases related to YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SEN.Explain why Rand Paul leaves YouTube

According to websites and news articles, YouTube has some recent cases of right-wing silence. Google spokesperson Ivy Choi told Fox News that YouTube’s community guidelines publicly outline what is and isn’t allowed on the platform and are enforced equally for everyone. ..

In December, the platform suspended conservative comedians and political critics after an episode of the show Steven Crowder called “Left-wing Elon Musk because he’s too based.” We featured a parody song about transgender individuals in a romantic relationship. According to Choi, Clouder has repeatedly targeted the LGBTQ + community.

That same month, YouTube set an age limit on a video about the “victims of socialism” by the conservative Young America’s Foundation. This video featured a seminar by retired Chief Financial Officer George Harbison. Hee-seop Choi said the content does not violate their policy, but may not be appropriate for children under the age of 18.

YouTube has received widespread criticism after removing rapper Bryson Gray’s popular song “Let’s Go Brandon” from the “Medical Misinformation” platform.Hee-seop Choi said the social media site deleted the video because of the claim that the pandemic is not realistic and the COVID-19 vaccine does not work.

“YouTube has banned Let’s Go Brandon songs from YouTube for medical information, Gray posted on Twitter at the time.” What medical misinformation does this song contain? Wow. “

“Why is the country’s most censored rapper the one who doesn’t even curse songs?” Gray told Fox News. “Why can you wrap about murder, gender, drugs, but when I wrap about asking the government, am I banned? Is this still America?”

YouTube also deleted the speech from Congressman Darrell Aisa, alleging that California Republicans violated the rules for vaccine controversy information. Fox News reported during his speech that Issa supported the vaccine.

And recently, YouTube has been “medical” following an episode from conservative documentary filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Felim McAleah joking that “the pandemic is over and the lockdown is over.” I deleted the video because of “misinformation”.

According to Choi, YouTube has since revived the videos of Macaria and Issa after further consideration.

DR. Joe Rogan’s Robert Malone Interview Censorship, Twitter Ban: “You Can’t Suppress Information”

Similarly, Twitter faces biased censorship accusations.

Most recently, the social media platform has removed the personal account of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from its website for violating COVID-19’s false alarm policy.

Twitter also banned a few days before Dr. Robert Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology, appeared in Joe Rogan’s popular podcast to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response to the vaccine.

Gainer told Fox News that the “overwhelming spin” of the censorship case was against the Republicans.

“When Donald Trump was closed, his account had been censored 625 times before that time,” Gainer said. “Biden, Zero. That’s a pretty big difference.”

Since then, 54 Republicans have been censored on social media platforms, compared to only one Democrat, according to Gainer.

He added that Facebook had censored Democrats, but apologized and “cancelled the censorship two hours later.”

“On social media, if you dare to criticize a vaccine, for example, you point out masking of a cloth mask, but if you point it out on social media for a long time, it’s not very effective because it’s stopped or banned. Also. “

Expert contingencies have stated that cloth masks are not as effective at protecting against Omicron variants as N95 or K95 masks, but some form of facial covering is better than nothing. It also states that there is.

“The media and Big Tech have cooperated and challenged this,” Gainer said.

Twitter did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

