CES 2022 makes face-to-face conclusions with innovations to make the world a better place





Las Vegas, January 7, 2022 / PRNewswire / –CES 2022 today announced innovations to improve the world and solve global challenges after a week full of thousands of product debuts. More than 2,300 exhibitors around the world, including more than 800 start-ups, have launched products featuring innovations such as artificial intelligence, automotive technology, digital health and smart homes. Almost two years later, CES returned to Las Vegas to “home”, directly welcoming more than 40,000 participants, including 1800 global media, at 11 indoor and outdoor venues. The show is a truly global event, with 30% of participants traveling from outside the United States on behalf of 119 countries.

Gary Shapiro, owner and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said: Producer of CES. “The CES showfloor was bustling with the joy of human interaction and five sensory innovation experiences with products that redefine our future and change our world for the better. “

Karen Chupka, EVP of CES, said: “After two years of direct contact, we were thrilled to welcome the industry again to experience the latest innovations at CES 2022.”

Key Trends in CES2022 CES2022, along with major brands such as Bosch, Canon, Hisense, HTC, LG Electronics, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Panasonic and Qualcomm, is an innovative technology that spurs business and shifts the market. It was a feature. The main trends are:

Automotive Technology Vehicle technology is at the heart of the show, with more than 190 auto companies exhibiting, including BMW, Hyundai, Indie Autonomous Challenge, and Vietnam’s first automaker, Steranty Sand VinFast. Digital Health Highlights the latest telemedicine, connected health devices, and improved wearable health features, allowing consumers to better manage their health with exhibitors such as Abbott, Essence, and Baracoda Daily Healthtech. I can do it. Artificial intelligence has become widespread throughout the show, making products and technologies smarter, more efficient and customizable, advancing almost every major industry from agriculture to healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and entertainment. Companies included John Deere with the first fully autonomous tractor and Beyond Honeycomb with AI-enabled robots to prepare and cook customizable meals. Eureka Park, the startup hub for CES2022, including the startup SkyDrive air taxi, has more than 800 startups from 19 countries. ScenTronix features a perfume with the Every Human algorithm and Orbisk, a fully automated food waste monitoring system powered by AI. The Venetian Expo also hosted the first European Pavilion to showcase the latest technological advances from Europe.

Keynotes The CES keynote stage was attended by industry leaders from around the world. Executives made speeches, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, CEO, and JH Han, Head of DX (Device eXperience). Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, and Robert B. Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abbott, the first healthcare keynote in CES history. Erin and Faith Osmen, owners of the Emmy Award-winning FOX business anchor Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), spoke at the CES Leaders in Technology Dinner.

With over 40,000 participants, CES 2022 was praised by the American Travel Association for the show’s protocol and was able to bring the industry together. Health protocols for direct attendance have been introduced, including vaccination certification, required indoor masking, testing, and social distance measurements.

“CES provides ScenTronix with a platform to connect directly with end users, potential business partners and investors,” said Frederik Duerinck, founder and CEO of ScenTronix, a startup within Eureka Park. “This enables the next step in developing the next phase of expansion into the United States.”

People in the industry who cannot attend CES directly will have digital access to the show until January 31st. Web Summit has been selected as the digital platform provider for CES2022. This technology benefits both direct and digital participants.

The exhibition and sale of CES 2023 has already made a good start, and CES is back in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th, 2023.

Visit CES.tech for show highlights such as keynotes, sessions, product announcements, and showfloor coverage. Download CES b-roll and view your high resolution image gallery here.

About CES: CES is the world’s most influential technology event, a groundbreaking technology and global innovator testing ground. This is where the world’s largest brands do business and meet new partners, with the sharpest innovators on stage. CES is owned and manufactured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and has all aspects of the technology sector. CES 2023 will be held directly in Las Vegas and digitally from January 5th to 8th, 2023. Check out CES.tech for more details and follow CESonsocial.

About the Consumer Technology Association: As the largest technology industry association in North America, CTA is a technology division. Our members are world-leading innovators, from startups to global brands, supporting the work of more than 18 million Americans. CTA owns CES and hosts the world’s most influential technical events. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow @CTAtech.

CES 2023 January 5-8, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada

Source Consumer Technology Association

