QBO Innovation Hub Hosts The Philippines Round She Loves Tech Global Competition-Manila Bulletin





QBO Innovation Hub, one of the leading startup incubators in the Philippines, hosted the Philippines round of the 2021 She LovesTech Global Competition held just last quarter. The Global Startup Competition is the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology, and is held in 50 locations around the world on six continents. This is a fully integrated program aimed at creating, advocating, and scaling technology by and for women.

QBO’s mission is to foster world-changing Filipino startups, said Katrina Chan, executive director and competition panelist at the IdeaSpace Foundation and QBO Innovation Hub. This is why we do what we do and why we drive the growth and development of communities and startups through programs and initiatives. That’s why we continue to partner with She Loves Tech and host local legs of competition.

QBO’s values ​​are in line with our goal of accelerating the search for and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technologies to influence transformation. As a result, QBO became the perfect partner for the Philippines round and shared RheaSee, co-founder and co-CEO of She Loves Tech. You see, the Filipinos themselves expressed excitement in the Filipino’s feet. When I started She Loves Tech in 2015, I always wanted to bring this program to the Philippines. Now, it’s no exaggeration to say that startups are getting better every year after running this program with QBO for three years.

The Filipino female entrepreneur with whom we have collaborated in the course of this program is the future, the driving force behind the country’s economic development, and a long-term partnership with QBO to help her love the Philippines today. I am sincerely grateful to you. Tan, a founding partner of Teja and co-founder of She Loves Tech.

Celebrating its third year as a host of the Filipino Round, the She Loves Tech Contest is just one of several initiatives and initiatives that the QBO Innovation Hub has undertaken over a five-year operation. QBO empowers the female founder community with a commitment to drive the growth of the local startup ecosystem and support the success of female-led startups, create support programs such as the Startup Pinay initiative, and mentoring sessions. And is consistently committed to providing pushes to startups. We need to turn their ideas into concrete reality.

She loves TechPH Group

Nine female-led startups from all over the country participated in the Philippines round. Airship Logistics, Bixie, Broock Technologies, Oh My Genie! , Panublix, Parlon, Peraflo, Pieza and RaceYa represented the Philippines and competed for a chance to pitch at the She Loves Tech Global Finals. These female-led start-ups claimed themselves on a five-minute pitch, followed by live Q & A with panelists, offering a range of technical solutions and products, from finance to fitness to real estate. The pitch was only proved by referring to the points further.

Every year, new faces of female entrepreneurs are mixed in with excitement, Chan said. It is a great pride for our Startup Pinay participants to represent the best in terms of entrepreneurship and potential that the Philippines must offer.

She loves TechPH Winner

At the end of the round, she won the tech-loving rookie Parlon. Offering solutions to highly relevant problems not only in the Philippines but across the region, Parlon is dedicated to revolutionizing the beauty and wellness services industry through Software-as-a-Service solutions and markets that people can discover. It is a technology platform designed for. , Booking, and purchasing salon and wellness services. Parlon founder and CEO Kristine Claire Ongcangco and her team had the opportunity to make a big pitch at the She Loves Tech Global Stage last November.

In addition, the top four startups were recognized for their efforts and big ideas. In addition to Parlon, Women’s Bixie’s financial platform and community, tech-style platform and design marketplace Panublix, and Airship Logistics, a ready-to-use software solution for courier companies, will be given priority access to She LovesTech’s funds and programs. I did. Full access to the 2021 She Loves Tech conference.

Ultimately, she loves the Tech Global Competition and is bigger than prizes and fame.

Most importantly, what impact these startups want to make at home and around the world, said Chan, who shared the same sentiment as the other members of the panel. Beyond the prizes, the idea is to make these initiatives last longer and provide the right level of support for a successful startup. In addition, it is important to understand not only the female founders, but also their end consumers and how these female-led ventures serve them.

Women set up companies in a very different way than men. In many cases, the investment and venture capital industry will not reward it as well, Tan said in a keynote. By investing in what they like and generally increasing the number of female investors and women in the ecosystem, we can think of what we find more valuable and more interesting to society. We hope the world will benefit from what these female-led companies are building.

Created by organizations such as She Loves Tech and QBO Innovation Hub, such initiatives provide opportunities for women in technology and entrepreneurship and build examples of the women’s economy. And for QBO, their doors are always open to those who are taking the first step towards a startup space. Join the founders, investors and allied communities to learn how they can contribute to the growing Philippine ecosystem.

Startup Pinay is a QBO Innovation Hub program in partnership with Investing in Women that connects current and future female founders with opportunities from mentorship to financing in the startup ecosystem. For more information, please visit qbo.com.ph/startup-pinay.

