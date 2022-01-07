Sonos patent beats Google, showing key strengths





Dream time

Sonos won a patent infringement suit against Alphabet late Thursday, with its inventories rising 1.2% after rising 5.6% around noon on Friday.

This win could lead major competitors to another source of revenue through licensing agreements. This is an area that the company wants to take advantage of.

Inventories of Sonos (ticker: SONO) have fluctuated in recent months. Smart speakers and home entertainment companies have been constrained by supply chain slowdowns. However, demand for that product remained very strong throughout the pandemic. It adds to the bullish case of stocks with this ruling. Sonos was a Barron’s stock pick on October 29th.

The European Parliament Committee on International Trade has agreed with a judge who preliminarily decided in favor of Sonos that Alphabets Google used the invention of Sonos Audio in its products. The Commission said five patents were infringed.

The case contained different types of devices, including smart speakers, Pixel smartphones, and laptops.

Google said in a statement that the ruling would not affect its products, as it made amendments accepted by the Commission. A spokeswoman, Jos Castaeda, called for further reviews and said he would continue to protect himself from Sonos’ frivolous claims about partnerships and intellectual property.

Sonos disputed these claims, saying that Google would have to pay.

In a statement, Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazaro said that Google could degrade or eliminate product functionality in a way that circumvents the ITC’s import ban. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience to circumvent this import ban, the product still infringes dozens of Sonos patents, the fraud persists and owes to Sonos. The damage you are doing will continue to occur. Or just as Google has already paid fair royalties for the technology it abused by other companies.

Analysts are excited about the prospect that Sonos will make money from the license. This currently accounts for less than 5% of revenue. The ruling also reaffirms that Sonos technology outperforms the technology of much larger companies. Companies that compete with technology giants need to prove that they have market-leading technology because they can’t compete on a large scale.

Katie Hubert, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said the proceedings would not bring immediate financial benefits to Sonos, but could win future proceedings, including a proceeding against Google in federal court in California. Said that it may increase. ..

Given Google’s plans to keep fighting, it’s not a slam dunk, but Hubert sees the ITC’s victory as a clear positive sign.

In conclusion, tonight’s ITC decision is a clear win for Sonos and is one step closer to further monetizing its IP portfolio, Hubert said. She overweights the stock with a price target of $ 49. It is currently trading at $ 29.20.

In Friday’s trading, Alphabet (GOOGL)’s share price fell 0.7% to $ 2,736.28.

Write to AviSalzman at [email protected]

